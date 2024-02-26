“Wait For Next Election” – King Tells Those Playing Politics

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has told all MPs to wait for the next election if they want to play politics.

In his royal decree during the opening of the third session of the 15th Parliament today (26 February), the king reminded everyone to respect the coalition government that has been formed.

His Majesty said he would not entertain any requests to topple the government and jeopardise political stability.

Sultan Ibrahim added that everyone must accept reality and respect the formation of a unity government.

His Majesty also called on the government to come up with a policy to bolster unity and harmony, noting that inter-racial relations have not reached the desired level since Malaysia’s inception over 60 years ago.

There are still some today who fail to grasp the national language and understand the cultures of other races. I call on the government to come up with a policy to enhance national unity and harmony. His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia

On another note, the king also gave the “green light” to the Speakers of both Houses to impose a 14-day ban on stubborn and misbehaving MPs.

I would like to remind you that Parliament is where lawmakers like all of you here gather to establish rules. Therefore, it is unbecoming and illogical if the lawmakers themselves fail to comply with the rules they make. His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia

The king said the behaviours shown by some MPs before made him embarrassed.

Were there attempts to unseat the current government?

Ever since the Sheraton Move in February 2020, people have been wary of any big meetings held by political parties.

The alleged threat to topple the unity government persists despite Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim having the strength of majority in Parliament.

At the end of last year, a meeting involving the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition was allegedly held in an attempt to unseat Anwar’s government through defections. The meeting was termed the Dubai Move as it was rumoured to have taken place there.

In an attempt to downplay the news, PN’s Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor called it the Chow Kit Move, saying his coalition did not need to hold the meeting in Dubai.

During a briefing last week, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said he has not received any motion of no-confidence against the prime minister from any parliamentarians.

