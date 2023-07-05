Art of Speed ​​Malaysia 2023 Promises Various Interesting Events With Larger Space

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Attention motorsports and automotive lovers! AOS 2023 is just around the corner and this year, it’s going to be bigger than ever!

Art Of Speed (AOS) is a Kustom and Counter Culture event that brings together various communities from within and outside the country.

Last year, Art of Speed Malaysia 2022 received an extraordinary response from visitors and fans locally and internationally.

Bigger space, bigger activities

This year, the event that showcases thousands of custom cars and motorcycles will once again be held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park, Serdang (MAEPS) with a larger space.

With the theme of “Celebrate Your Differences” (Raikan Beza Mu), AOS Malaysia 2023 will be held this 29 and 30 July with an indoor area of 350,000 square feet and an outdoor area of 8.6 acres.

With all that enormous space, various interesting activities will be held there to satisfy the motoring enthusiasts of the country as well as other visitors present such as an open area for motorcycle enthusiasts.

There’s a space for Hot Wheels enthusiasts too

Good news for those Hot Wheels die-cast enthusiasts!

AOS 2023 will provide a special space for the first Official Hot Wheels Collector Convention in Southeast Asia.

Visitors will be able to enjoy more Hot Wheels activities and diorama displays such as the Hot Wheels Rare and Collectibles Exhibition, Hot Wheels Skate School, Hot Wheels Swap Buy and Sell and many more.

What’s even more exciting is, Hot Wheels has teamed up with Proton to create the first ever Proton Saga die-cast toy train as well as a limited edition Hot Wheels t-shirt that can be purchased at the event later.

Besides that, AOS 2023 is also working with VANS to showcase limited edition sneakers and a signature hard leather ‘Coffee Table Book’ for Art of Speed’s 10th anniversary specially for interested enthusiasts.

(Credit: BuzzKini/Hairi Ezreen)

If that’s not enough, VANS will also provide thriller junkies with a mini-park to play skateboards and BMX bikes for free.

SoundCircus Festival showcases a plethora of amazing bands – Visitors can even win a lucky draw

Also returning to AOS 2023 is the SoundCircus Festival supported by Harley-Davidson together with BRO ASIA featuring various music bands from the local and international scene such as Superman Is Dead, No Good, Plague of Happiness and many more.

What’s interesting about the SoundCircus festival this time is that the first 1,000 ticket buyers will participate in a lucky draw. They will then have a chance to win various attractive prizes such as a 1979 Toyota Celica that has been customized by AOS and a Honda e-Dax motorcycle.

AOSM 2023 also celebrates the 12th anniversary of its annual show

According to the Director of the Malaysian Art of Speed Festival, Asep Ahmad Iskandar, the premier event will also celebrate the 12th anniversary of its annual show this year.

“In order to fuel the spirit of the highly enthusiastic fans, we present an event that everyone should not miss,” he said at the Press Conference yesterday (July 4).

(Credit: BuzzKini/Hairi Ezreen)

To find out more about Art of Speed Malaysia 2023, you can visit their website or go to their Facebook.

