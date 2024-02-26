Off The Grid 2024: Power-Packed Gathering For Outdoor Lovers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The biggest outdoor event, Off The Grid (OTG) 2024 organised by Art of Speed Malaysia last weekend at MAEPS, Serdang has drawn its curtains.

The OTG event, which was held for three days from 23 to 25 February 2024, has a whopping attendance of 30,000 outdoor enthusiasts including those interested in camping, motorhomes, RV (recreational vehicles), push bikes, and many more.

There were various exhibitions such as motorcycle displays (4×4, 6×6, and off-road), off-road suspension, regular and rooftop tents, lanterns, vintage iron stoves, and more.

There was even a tent specially tailored for pets.

Visitors also had the opportunity to purchase camping items at a discounted rate.

There was an exhibition for remote-controlled toy car enthusiasts or RC Crawlers. The 4×4 toy cars looked so real, complete with their own off-road track diorama.

Activities For Children

There were many activities for children such as a petting zoo and exotic plants exhibit. The petting zoo provided space for children to approach and learn about exotic animals such as snakes, iguanas, hedgehogs, and more.

In addition, OTG Wet Park and Balloon Castle were also provided for the kids.

All in all, be it adults or children, everyone enjoyed themselves at OTG 2024.

Makers Jamboree and Pasor Dinda Women’s Market

Apart from the various exhibitions, visitors also had the opportunity to go on a shopping spree at Makers Jamboree and Pasor Dinda women’s market.

There were various types of items for sale such as bags, clothes, pants, clothes, handicrafts and cactus plants.

Coffee And BBQ

When it comes to outdoor activities, coffee and barbecue are a must. Without these two elements, outdoor activities would not be complete.

At the OTG 2024, there was a Brew Fiesta Section for the coffee lovers and a BBQ Showdown by MeatXpert Premium Butchers.

Visitors could purchase and taste various types of coffee sold by local vendors as well as the deliciousness and juiciness of premium meat grilled by experts.

Strider Cup

More interestingly, there were also several competitions held throughout the event such as the “Strider Cup” pushbike competition by Striders Kids Malaysia in addition to the stall competition and the best display.

For the best booth and display competition, the winner of each category took home a trip for one to FIELDSTYLE Jamboree 2024 in Nagoya, Japan on May 18 and 19, 2024.

The best stall category was won by Montanic Adventure Store, while the best display was won by Eiger Adventure.

Entertainment

As for entertainment, visitors had the opportunity to have fun at the Roller Disco, Skimpool, and Surf Skate.

There were also traditional and acoustic performances by famous singers and groups such as Noh Salleh, Andy Flop Poppy, and many more.

Camper van meet-up

Not only that, the camping leg consisting of Family Camping Malaysia members and the Classic Lantern Heritage Association (PAWAKA) also put up tents in the area provided for free.

Overall, the OTG 2024 event was an event where all ages had the opportunity to enjoy and learn more about the outdoor lifestyle and activities.

