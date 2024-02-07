Off The Grid 2024: Paradise For Outdoor Lifestyle

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For outdoor lovers who want a fun and exhilarating experience, wait no more as Off The Grid 2024 is set to happen soon.

OFF THE GRID (OTG)

The company behind Art of Speed (AOS), the biggest automotive lifestyle event in Southeast Asia, also established Off The Grid (OTG).

Originally planned as a pocket event within AOS in 2022, OTG has gained a sizeable following and has been warmly accepted with favorable outcomes.

With AOS’s background in community development, the goal is to unite Malaysia’s many outdoor lifestyle communities in a single, significant event.

Exciting Outdoor Activities

Pic Credit: Art Of Speed

Some of the activities planned for OTG 2024 are Skimpool, Surf Skate, Roller Disko, Strider Cup, and Lucky Draw.

The hourly lucky draw is open to all visitors who spend RM100 in a single receipt. Visitors can win prizes such as camping equipment and brand merchandise in the lucky draw.

The are also special places allocated for those who wish to bring their family for camping and for those for wish to take their caravan van out for a spin.

However, the places that are allocated will be distributed to the visitors on a first come first served basis. To get this opportunity, visitors need to fill out a form. More info available at AOS’s Instagram page.

What is an outdoor adventure without food? So get ready for the BBQ showdown hosted by MeatXpert Premium Butcher.

Pic Credit: Art Of Speed

Six brands will compete in the showdown, promising a “meatstravaganza” for the visitors.

Next, is coffee. With the drink being synonymous with outdoor activities and culture, there will be a Brew Festa set to entice coffee lovers.

Pic Credit: Art Of Speed

Vendors

OTG 2024 will collaborate with some of the top brands known for outdoor lifestyle such as Montana Adventure Store, Anbot Store, Campguru, and Eiger Adventure.

They will have booths at the event, ready to welcome experienced nature lovers as well as newcomers.

Pic Credit: Art Of Speed

OTG 2024 will be happening from 23 February to 25 February at MAEPS Serdang (Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang).

(Picture of the map of the event)

Tickets

For RM35, you can purchase the OTG 2024 weekend pass online. A single weekend ticket can be purchased for three days of admission. A day pass ticket may be purchased online for RM15. Online ticket purchases will be subject to a RM3 service fee.

In addition, walk-in tickets are available for RM20 per day or RM50 for the full three days

Admission is free for OKU cardholders and children under 12.

For more information about this event, click here and here.

