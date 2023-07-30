Mattel Introduces Limited Edition Hot Wheels Proton Saga Blister Pack To Launch In 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Mattel Inc, the manufacturer of Hot Wheels, collaborated with local car manufacturer Proton to produce a Hot Wheels 1:64 scale diecast of the iconic 1985 Proton Saga, Malaysia’s first national car.

Mattel Inc’s President and Head of Commercial Steve Totzke said the collaboration is in conjunction with the company’s 40th anniversary in Malaysia.

The announcement really excited Malaysians, especially Hot Wheels fans, who couldn’t wait to own the special edition die-cast model.

Yesterday (29 July) at Art of Speed 2023 (AOS2023) in Maeps Serdang, Mattel Inc announced the model’s launch in 2024.

Mattel Inc also introduced the packaging design of the Hot Wheels Proton Saga Limited Edition to the media and visitors.

Interestingly, the winning packaging design was done by a 9-year-old girl from Penang named Saw Jane Harn.

Her design emerged as the winning entry at the Hot Wheels x PROTON Kids Design Competition early this year.

Saw is the first child in the world to see her hand-drawn artwork on Hot Wheels die-cast packaging.

For over 50 years, Hot Wheels has been known for igniting and nurturing the challenger spirit that lives within every kid to help them reach their true potential. Our team aspires to bring new and thrilling experiences to develop kids’ skills and confidence to take on the world by combining competition, experimentation, and creativity. We are happy to collaborate with PROTON to design this competition that empowers the next generation to dare to say, ‘Challenge Accepted!’ Murat Ariksoy, General Manager, Mattel South Asia

Saw’s design featured the colours of the Jalur Gemilang (red, blue and yellow), the rhinoceros hornbill and hibiscus, the country’s national bird and flower, and the National Monument like KLCC.

Azlan Othman, Chief Designer at PROTON and one of the judges in the design competition, found the Malaysian elements Saw chose for her design as a quintessential summation of our beautiful country.

The red Proton Saga

We took the opportunity to see the die-cast model at AOS 2023 in person. The product featured a red exterior, similar to the prototype that was shown last year.

However, the product this time around has more details such as the dual-toned rims in black and white, the side mirrors, a black stripes sticker and the word ‘SAGA’ emblazoned at the sides.

Mattel said the special model of the first national car is only available in red for now.

Many people couldn’t wait to see the actual die-cast model up close. It will be much more interesting if Hot Wheels produced more Proton models in the future.

