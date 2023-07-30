[Watch] Fantastic Music Line-Up At Art Of Speed 2023’s Sound Circus Festival

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Yesterday (29 July), Art of Speed Malaysia (AOS 2023) officially launched its Kustom and Counter Culture event at Maeps, Serdang.

The event featuring hundreds of custom cars and motorcycles drew many automotive and music fans.

With the theme of “Celebrate Your Differences” (Raikan Beza Mu), AOS 2023 will be held until 30 July with an indoor area of 350,000 square feet and an outdoor area of 8.6 acres, larger than previous the AOS event.

Sound Circus Festival entertained guests at the autoshow

The Sound Circus Festival, powered by Harley-Davidson and BRO ASIA, also returned with great fanfare to entertain guests at the autoshow. The music event featured a number of hardcore metal groups and local indie and international music artists.

The line of performers included Dato Maw, Arunboii Real Music, Hiphop Decontrol, Loko, Dead Mushroom, One Buck Short (OBS), Naratu, Superman is Dead, Skudap Skudip, Plague of Happiness and more.

Naratu Plague of Happiness

Sound Circus Festival was held both indoors and outdoors

This year, the Sound Circus Festival was held in two venues: the indoor venue in Hall D on 29 and 30 July and an open area near the main entrance on the first day.

Autoshow guests got to enjoy and watch the concert that started from 3pm until 11pm. People danced, sang, head banged to the songs, and even had a moshpit in front of the stage.

The winner of Battle of the Band, CHLYPDY, was also announced near the night’s end.

Overall, the excitement at AOS 2023 was undeniable as the event featured a variety of custom vehicles and also successfully entertained the audience at the Sound Circus Festival.

