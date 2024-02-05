Tesla Punches A Hole In Odd Serdang Wall, Driver Claims Too Dark To See

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A white Tesla Model 3 was wrecked after the driver drove it through a brick wall at Jalan BS 3/12 Serdang, Selangor on Saturday night.

The driver claimed he couldn’t see the wall because it was dark. The brick wall, situated at the end of a dead end, now has a rectangular hole in the centre.

A netizen YC Shaun, who uploaded the video of the accident, said the driver was on the way back after dining in a restaurant nearby.

Shaun, like many netizens, found the driver’s claims dubious since the wall has been up for the past 10 years.

Back then, the neighbourhood on one side of the wall was not yet developed so those on the other side had the wall put up for their protection.

Shaun claimed that the wall’s presence was updated in all online navigation tools and would show that it was a dead end.

However, another Facebook user Michael Yap Kah Chun showed Google Maps indicating to go through the wall to get to the other side.

Facebook user Michael Yap showed Google Maps indicating to drive through the wall to get to the other side. Image: @GoldfishUnc/Twitter & Michael Yap/FB

Netizens also speculated that the driver could have turned on Tesla’s autopilot mode, which could explain why he failed to avoid hitting the wall.

Although the wall has been there for years, some believe it was an illegal structure built by a resident association to turn the neighbourhood into a guarded community.

Should go to court to get relief. That looks like an illegal structure by some resident association taking things into their own hands. — Sang Kancil Guru 🏴🏴🇺🇦🌻😷 (@sangkancilguru) February 4, 2024

I just wonder, I thought Tesla had so many safety system, and the car light wasn't it kinda bright cause LED, even my myvi I think if we focus driving, I could detect the wall. In my opinion, he using autopilot and completely rely on it. In USA, many cases driver too rely on AP — Done (@amirafiq73) February 4, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.