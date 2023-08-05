Art Of Speed Malaysia 2023 Presented By BRO ASIA “Raikan Beza Mu”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The 12th Annual Art Of Speed (AOS 2023) was held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park, Serdang (MAEPS) from 29 – 30 July 2023. With a stellar crowd attendance of over 65,000 visitors across both days, Malaysia’s premier Old-Skool & Kustom Kulture event shows no sign of slowing down.

The showcase of customized vehicles from overseas – which have been a featured attraction of Art Of Speed over the years – is continued at AOS 2023. This year’s featured vehicles include:

WILD ROAD CHOPPERS (JAPAN) with their 1941 Harley-Davidson Chopper Show Bike.

COSMIC CHOPPER CITY (JAPAN) with their 2020 Harley-Davidson Chopper Show Bike.

SIDE YAKOTANI (JAPAN) with his Custom 1959 Volkswagen Type2 Safari.

Art Of Speed continues its tradition of inviting international guests which car and bike enthusiasts are given the chance to meet every year. This year’s distinguished guests include:

“Sunny” Yano and Hiro “Wildman” Ishii from MOONEYES Rough Craft, Taiwan Kustomstyle, Japan Joints Custom Show, Japan 2 Percenter, Japan Vibes magazine, Japan Roller magazine, Japan Weller magazine, Japan Old Coin Company, Japan Dino Dalle Carbonare from Speedhunters.com, Global Alexander Iain from Speedhunters.com, Global Ya Seat; Thailand Mow; Australia Choppajoop, Singapore Hisa Artes 66 Paintlab, Indonesia (a collective group of 15 pinstripe artists) Fahmi Freeflow, Indonesia Irvine Jasta, Indonesia Cherry Bomb Pin-Up Parlour, Singapore Bangkok Hot Rod Show, Thailand Kustomfest, Indonesia Borneo Kustom Show, Brunei BBQ Ride, Indonesia Wicked Wallop, Singapore 645 magazine, Indonesia Mill Art, Indonesia Ignite magazine, Thailand Dinggo Company, Indonesia Von Dutch, Indonesia

Hot Wheels event.

2023 featured even more Hot Wheels activities than ever before across the event. Taking over Hall B was the 1st Official Hot Wheels Collector Convention in South East Asia, which featured activities such as the Hot Wheels Rare and Collectibles Exhibition, Hot Wheels Skate School, Hot Wheels Swap Buy And Sell, Collector sharing sessions, Hot Wheels Custom Competition and many more. Hot Wheels fans were able to meet and greet famous Hot Wheels designer Matt Gabe from America, and several lucky visitors were able to grab the limited-edition Hot Wheels Official Convention Car.

For the first time ever, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour Malaysia was presented “LIVE” at AOS 2023. The outdoor carpark was filled with participants who entered the Official Malaysia competition on Sunday making it difficult for the local and international judges to select a Winner. After a long decision, the panel of judges finally selected Mohd Shahlan Bin Mohd Nasir with his Custom Proton Arena as the Winner to represent Malaysia on the world stage.

Also debuting at the show was The Inaugural Miss Art Of Speed 2023, hosted by Cherry Bomb Pin-Up Parlour. A total of 7 lovely ladies participated in the first-ever pin-up beauty pageant in Malaysia. The crowning champion of Miss Pin-Up Art Of Speed 2023 was awarded to Ms Fathmanny.

Art Of Speed, in collaboration with VANS, released two limited edition shoes and a special hard-cover coffee table book to commemorate 10 years of Art Of Speed. There was also other event-exclusive collaborative merchandise with Hikari Riders, IGL Coatings, Skillo, Thread Division and Mooneyes.

This year’s Kustom & Koffee Talk was hosted by Danial Malek from NoEqual.co and featured overseas panellists Winston Yeh from Rough Craft, Taiwan and Jap Loh from Wicked Wallop, Singapore. The forum discussed the latest trends in the motorcycle industry.

Other AOS 2023 activities included:

NoEqual.co’s NEAT Fest in Hall C – featuring a collective display of hand-selected cars from across Malaysia.

Off The Grid camping and outdoors exhibition in Hall C – featuring the latest in outdoor lifestyle products and services.

Hail Vintage in Hall D, showcasing a large variety of vintage collectibles, merchandise, and memorabilia.

Streetware Con in Hall D – featuring streetwear fashion galore, vendors, and 40 emcees performing over 2 days.

Roda Rumble 2023 – Two Wheels Gathering & Outdoor Festival supported by Retro Mania

La Cultura – Malaysia’s Chicano Culture Appreciation Gathering, which includes a fashion display of Cholo and Chicano style, Dance and DJ show, and more

Food Park food vendors and trucks now with sheltered access at the Food and Beverage basement/underground level DG

Automotive Flea Market

Product launching on stage

Test Ride Zone for bikes (Royal Enfield, Vespa, Aprilia, Triumph, and Harley-Davidson)

SoundCircus Festival.

SoundCircus Festival, powered by Harley-Davidson and BRO ASIA, has become a staple attraction alongside AOS and the 2-day music festival attracted a crowd attendance of over 6,000 across both days. The SoundCircus Festival line-up included Superman Is Dead, No Good, Plague of Happiness, MC16, Skudap Skudip, Dum Dum Tak, Krusty, Restraint, Naratu, and Armpunk Sindicate. The Harley-Davidson Battle Of The Band Winner was Chltpdy and will be sponsored by H-D to perform at an overseas festival later this year.

This year, visitors were given opportunities for lucky draw giveaways on both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the giveaway prize was for ONE (1) ZEUS e-bike, which was awarded to the lucky winner Norilah Mohd Norzri from Johor Bahru.

On Sunday, the giveaway prize was for ONE (1) 1979 Toyota Celica fully customized by Art of Speed Malaysia (AOSM), which was awarded to the lucky winner Rizal Bin Azman from Perak.

Last but not least, the remaining giveaway prize for ONE (1) Honda e-DAX motorcycle was awarded to the lucky winner Nor Adila Bt Nor Hashimi from Kedah. Congratulations to all the lucky winners!

(Left) FAIZAL REZA, winner of Best of Show Motorcycle.

The winners of Best of Show motorcycle and automobile categories will win package trips to the MOONEYES 31st Annual Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show this coming December as Guests of Honour.

Local e-devices manufacturer, BRO ASIA, served as the Title Presenter for AOS 2023.

We’re very proud and excited to accept AOSM’s invitation to be a part of this exciting event and make it a success. It’s in sync and befitting with the direction of our brand that’s suited for fans of Kustom & Counter Culture. Mr. Roman Lai, CEO & Founder of BRO ASIA.

List of AOS2023 winners

BEST OF MEGA CAR & MOTORCYCLE CLUB GATHERING

Winner : BWB

BEST MARKETPLACE

Winner : ADIPATI BERTIGA

BEST DISPLAY CAR

Winner : ZAIM B ROSLI

BEST DISPLAY MOTORCYCLE

Winner : NO DIE CYCLES

Best Of Show Automobile

MOHD EKZAL – UMD GARAGE, HONDA CIVIC (MALAYSIA)

Best Of Show Motorcycle

GIMME SHELTER, SHOVELHEAD 1975 (MALAYSIA)

Invited Guest Pick

1. MOONEYES, SIDE YOKO & KUSTOMSTYLE PICK

Winner: FADERI

2. BANGKOK HOT ROD & MOONEYES BANGKOK PICK

Winner: ALIF/GIMME SHELTER

3. WILD ROAD CHOPPERS, RETURN OF THE CAFE RACER & IGNITE BKK PICK

Winner: THE RUSTY FACTORY

4. COSMIC CHOPPERS, OLD COIN COMPANY & ROUGH CRAFT PICK

Winner: NO DIE CYCLES

5. WELLER MAGAZINE PICK

Winner: MUHAMMAD FAUZI BIN HASSAN

6. 2 PERCENTER JAPAN PICK

Winner: BURAGAS CYCLES

7. SPEEDHUNTERS PICK

Winner: HAYASHI 86 AE86 TRUENO

8. YASEATCUSTOM, JOINTS KUSTOM SHOW, GEARHEADZ TRAVEL & BBQ RIDE PICK

Winner: REMY/GIMME SHELTER

9. ROLLER MAGAZINE PICK

Winner: PA’DIN MUSA – PANHEAD

10. VIBES MAGAZINE PICK

Winner: EARTH MU- OVEN CHOPPER THAILAND

11. MILL ART PICK

Winner: NASIR MORNI

12. WICKED WALLOP PICK

Winner: ANDREW POH

13. KUSTOMFEST PICK

Winner: TWO PRO GARAGE

14. BORNEO KUSTOMSHOW PICK

Winner: AZIZAN ABDUL RAHIM CHAOS CUSTOM

Partner Pick

1. BRO ASIA PICK

Winner: CADILLAC COUPE DE VILLE 1967

2. HOT WHEELS PICK

Winner: RWB ISMAIL IBRAHIM

3. HARLEY-DAVIDSON ASIA EMERGING MARKET PICK

Winner: ASWAD KHAWARIE

4. HAUSBOOM PICK

Winner: JOHAN ARIFF

5. HIKARI RIDERS PICK

Winner: NASIR MORNI

6. IGL COATINGS PICK

Winner: EV CUSTOM

7. ROYAL ENFIELD PICK

Winner: NO DIE CYCLES

8. APRILIA PICK

Winner: MOHD SALEHUDDIN BIN MOHD NASARUDDIN

9. VESPA PICK

Winner: MOHD JOHANIFF BIN MOHD SUHAIMI

10. TRIUMPH PICK

Winner: THE RUSTY FACTORY

11. SAMURAI 2K AEROSOL SDN BHD PICK

Winner: EDDY GINO

12. NO EQUAL PICK

Winne: MOHD EKZAL – UMD GARAGE

AOS2023 Show & Shine winners

LOWRIDER CATEGORY

1. BEST OF BMX

Winner: YUSADIANTO MOHD NOR

2. BEST OF LOWRIDER – 12″, 16″ & 20″

Winner: MOHD HISHAM X ENERGYCAM

3. BEST OF LOWRIDER – 24″, 26″ & OPEN

Winner: AIZAD ZAKARI

AUTOMOBILE

1. BEST OF 4 X 4

Winner: ABDUL TALIB BIN SUDIN

2. BEST OF CLASSIC JDM PRE 1992

Winner: LIM WAI HONG

3. BEST OF CLASSIC PICKUP

Winner: IDHINAN JOEY MEPOKEE

4. BEST OF JAPANESE [CLASSIC]

Winner: AMIN – NISSAN SKYLINE KGC10

5. BEST OF K CAR

Winner: HAIQAL QUSYAIRI

6. BEST OF MODERN ABOVE 2004

Winner: MUHAMMAD NOOR HASBULLAH

7. BEST OF MODERN CLASSIC JDM POST 1992-2004

Winner: MOHD EKZAL – UMD GARAGE

8. BEST OF MODERN EURO

Winner: NATHANIAL NG ZHI YONG

9. BEST OF NATIONAL HEROES

Winner: NAROCK

10. BEST OF RACE CAR

Winner: MUHAMMAD ISYALZUDDIN – SATRIA NEO

11. BEST OF RADIKAL [CLASSIC & MODERN]

Winner: EIADYWAN B SAKRONI

12. BEST OF STANCE

Winner: MUHAMMAD FARHAN

13. BEST OF USA/MUSCLE

Winner: FAROIB ISMAIL

14. BEST OF VW BUS

Winner: SAF

15. BEST OF WAGON

Winner: ABIE

16. BEST OF VW BEETLE

Winner: FADERI

17. BEST OF VW AIR-COOLED RESTOMOD

Winner: FADERI

18. BEST OF RESTOMOD (HIGHLIGHT)

Winner: ZAIM B ROSLI

19. BEST PAINT

Winner: WAN IBRAHIM WAN HASSAN

20. BEST ENGINE BAY

Winner: MOHD EKZAL – UMD GARAGE

21. BEST INTERIOR

Winner: MOHD EKZAL – UMD GARAGE

22. BEST LOWERED

Winner: FONG LIH JIE

23. BEST RIM SET

Winner: ANDREW POH

24. BEST LIFTED

Winner: MOHD HIZRI ALIFF

25. BEST ENGINEERING

Winner: FAROIB

26. BEST FABRICATION

Winner: ABDUL JALIL B ABDUL

27. BEST LIVERY DESIGN

Winner: BWB – TOYOTA COROLLA KE25

MOTORCYCLE

1. BEST OF CAFE RACER ABOVE 401CC

Winner: YUNG – GIMME SHELTER

2. BEST OF CAFE RACER BELOW 400CC

Winner: MUHAMMAD FARITADIL BAINOL JAMAL

3. BEST OF CHOPPER ABOVE 401CC

Winner: ALIEF – GIMME SHELTER

4. BEST OF CHOPPER BELOW 400CC

Winner: PAAN JEWA LUKHA

5. BEST OF CLUB STYLE

Winner: JOHAN ARIFF B MOHD YASIN

6. BEST OF CUSTOM STREET BIKE/MOPED

Winner: PANG CHIN HUI

7. BEST OF JAP STYLE & TRACKER BELOW 400CC

Winner: JONTOE CYCLES

8. BEST OF MODERN SCOOTER

Winner: FDS AIRBRUSH

9. BEST OF MODIFIED HARLEY-DAVIDSON

Winner: NO DIE CYCLES

10. BEST OF RESTORED CLASSIC CONTINENTAL & AMERICAN

Winner: HUSIN B HJ A. SAMAD

11. BEST OF LAMBRETTA

Winner: MOHD HANAFI B ISMAIL

12. BEST OF RESTORED RETRO JAPANESE 2 STROKE

Winner: MUHAMAD HAFIZUDDIN MAZLAN

13. BEST OF RESTORED RETRO JAPANESE 4 STROKE

Winner: NIK

14. BEST OF LIFESTYLE CUB (HIGHLIGHT)

Winner: THE RUSTY FACTORY

15. BEST OF OPEN CLASS

Winner: AZHARUZZAMAN B BAHRUDIN

16. BEST PAINT

Winner: DEEP

17. BEST LIVERY DESIGN

Winner: NASIR MORNI

18. BEST FABRICATION

Winner: THE RUSTY FACTORY

19. BEST TANK DESIGN

Winner: DEWA – GIMME SHELTER

