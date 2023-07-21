Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 21 To 23 July

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Ongoing Events

1. Malaysia Thailand Halal Food Festival – Mathaf (Thai Food Fest) @ Aeon Mall Bukit Raja (21 – 30 July, 11 am – 11.30 pm)

At the Malaysia Thailand Halal Food Festival (MATHAF), you’ll find various Thai cuisine that you’ve been craving. Fried baby crabs, mango sticky rice, Thai teas, LokChing, Thai laksa, coconut sticky rice ice cream and many more!

Mathaf moves to various places in the Klang Valley regularly, so do check out their Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to keep up to date.

2. Swiss Dream Circus: The Comeback (Circus Show) @ Mutiara Park, Mutiara Damansara (28 June – 23 July, 11 am – 8 pm)

Do you love watching circus shows? Well then look no further, the Swiss Dream Circus is now in Malaysia.

From acrobatics to daredevils, the Swiss Dream Circus features acts such as a clown show, Rola-Rola performances, knife-throwing, a violin performance, Icarin games, BMX stunts, aerial straps, laser man, Cyr Wheel, LED dance and more.

So bring along your friends and family to Mutiara Damansara while their shows last.

Browse the tickets here. They start from RM49.

3. MaoYen (Cat Art Exhibition) @ GMBB (8 – 30 July, 11 am – 8 pm)

Originating from the fusion and play of the word “Mao” (猫 cat in Chinese) and “Oyen” (Oren/Orange), translating to “Orange Cat”, this collaborative showcase features cat-enthusiasts and artists celebrating the charm and mischievousness of ginger cats.

It also offers creative workshops every weekend where you can create your own meow-sterpieces, not to mention exclusive merchandise such as stickers and postcards of ginger cats!

For more info, visit GMBB’s Instagram.

4. Faraway (Art Exhibition) @ GMBB (7 July – 30 September, 11 am – 5 pm)

Published by Innovation Media in December 2022, Faraway is a collection of charming artworks inspired by Farmer’s travel to Switzerland. Snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, emerald waves, and lakes reflecting the sky, all resemble a fairyland under Farmer’s clear lines and soft colours.

This three-month free exhibition (7th July – 30th September 2023) is part of the book’s ongoing promotion, while also helping Farmer and Innovation Media reach out to new audiences.

Visit here for more info.

5. Biar Pete de Besuara (Art Exhibition) @ Gallery Gerimis, GMBB (27 May – 30 September)

Biar Pete de Besuara is an exhibition by Bah Saluji, a writer and illustrator of two Orang Asli children’s books. The exhibition title is Semai for ‘Let the Maps Speak’.

According to the exhibition: “If an Orang Asli map had a voice, it would tell the story of a peaceful people living for countless generations in harmony with the rainforest.”

Bah Saluji and his vibrant watercolour paintings showcase that idyllic life – but also today’s harsh reality of the rampant encroachment of Orang Asli customary land. This exhibition invites us to reflect on our own relationship with the land and the urgent need for greater respect for indigenous rights.

Entry to the exhibition is free so what else are you waiting for?

6. The World Of Tim Burton (Exhibition) @ Pavilion Bukit Jalil (21 March – 30 July, 10 am – 10 pm)

For the first time in Southeast Asia and the last stop in Asia – The long-awaited ‘The World of Tim Burton’ Pop-Up Museum is finally here at Pavilion Bukit Jalil!

Featuring numerous talented works from Tim Burton’s early stages of sketches and drawings to the talented artist’s most recent projects of puppets and life-sized sculptures used in his film work, you’ll be sure to step into an incredible experience like no other!

Tickets are priced at RM88 per pax but they have discounts for kids, seniors, students and OKUs. For more details, visit here.

Read our review of the first look at the exhibition below.

READ MORE: A Glimpse Into The World Of Tim Burton

7. 20 Years of Damansaralah (Store 20th Anniversary) @ Ikea Damansara (14 July – 20 August)

Did you know that the first Ikea big blue store in Malaysia opened in 2003? And that store is none other than Ikea Damansara.

To celebrate the store’s 20th year, Ikea has announced a jam-packed roster of activities and offers from 14 July until 20 August. From fun art and craft activities every weekend to weekly offers for Ikea Family members, there’s so much to do at Ikea Damansara. They will also have a grand celebration on 20 August with live music, drumline percussion, live food sampling, and more.

Visit here for more info.

Here are specific events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

21 July (Friday)

1. Simply Comedy Presents: Juliana, Arul & Asu (Comedy Show) @ Simply Comedy by Tin Box x Harith Iskander, Publika Shopping Center (20 – 22 July, 8 pm, 9.30 pm)

Join Simply Comedy as they bring you multiple nights of side-splitting humour. Featuring Juliana Heng, Arul and Asu, it’s going to be nights filled with laughter and smiles as each performance is unique, where every joke is fresh and every laugh is real.

Admission is FREE so don’t miss out! Click here for registration. Visit their Instagram to know more.

2. Ting Ting tang Tang Pop-up Market @ Main Atrium, Fahrenheit88 (17 – 30 July, 10 pm – 10 pm)

Head on to Fahrenheit if you wanna browse on cute fashion outfits, matching accessories, collectables, design handicraft as well as food and beverages for their Ting Ting Tang Tang market.

If you love flash mobs, you can also come on 22, 23, 29 and 30 July from 3 pm to 6 pm to witness a spectacular flash mob in front of Uniqlo, Fahrenheit88, Tutti Fruity and also at the Bukit Bintang junction.

For more info, visit here.

3. Pasar Warna Warni (Pop-up Market) @ Central Market (21 – 23 July, 10 am – 8 pm)

Pasar Warna Warni is a colorful and fun event that will celebrate the cultural diversity of Malaysians through various cultural performances such as Sape performance, Bonang, Gendang, Sitar and Guqin musical instruments, as well as traditional games.

On top of that, they will also be having a weekend bazaar throughout the entire event. So, get ready to shop!

Follow Central Market’s Instagram for more weekly events.

4. Great British Circus Hollywood (Circus Show) @ Stadium Bukit Jalil (21 July – 3 September)

If you’re into circus shows (humans, not animals), you should try and have a look at the Great British Circus show. They’ve been touring places in Malaysia and this time, they’re putting on shows at Stadium Bukit Jalil.

Witness acrobatic performances, magic shows, entertaining clowns and more for two months there.

Get tickets here. They start from RM50.

22 & 23 July (Saturday & Sunday)

1. RexKL Artket (Pop-up Market) @ RexKL (22 – 23 July, 12 pm – 8 pm)

RexKL ArtKet is a bi-monthly market that features artists, creators, designers and craftmen’s works of art at the market.

This is the place to discover new creators, support local artists and pick up weird and wonderful knick-knacks.

Follow RexKL’s Instagram for more weekly updates.

2. Mini Fest (Pop-up Market) @ Tiffin At The Yard @ Sentul Depot (22 July, 11 am – 9 pm)

Mini Fest is an event for Mini Cooper enthusiasts happening this Saturday at Sentul Depot. There will be Mini car boot sales, Mini-themed delectables, workshops, exhibitions, a Mini Slingshot and many more!

Find out more on the event in our article here.

READ MORE: I’m Excited To Go For MINIfest 2023 & Here’s Why You Should Too!

3. Harus by Di Dance (Malay Dance Performance) @ PJPAC (22 – 23 July, 8.30 pm)

HARUS is a mesmerizing theatre dance production that transcends time, taking the audience on an unforgettable journey immersed in timeless traditions. This captivating show beautifully reimagines the grace and beauty of Malay dance, presenting it in a way that resonates with a new generation. It is an immersive experience that celebrates the legacy of Malay culture while embracing the ever-changing world we live in.

For the tickets, click here. They start at RM80.

4. Boria Traditional Theater (Traditional Art Showcase) @ Dewa Tunku Abdul Rahman, MaTIC (22 – 23 July, 8.30 pm)

Persatuan Seni dan Budaya Era Baru (MANES) will be showcasing a Boria Theatre depicting how Boria, a traditional dance art came to Penang waters during the British invasion. It started from the arrival of East India Company employees belonging to the British government to Penang until today.

Boria Kuli Kalen, Boria Padang Tambun and Boria Kampung are among the performances that will be presented that night and the audience will also be entertained by ‘storytellers’ who are also Boria figures such as Omara, Razali Ridhuan and Imuda.

Contact 03-2614 8200 for tickets or buy it at the venue at RM20 and RM50.

Visit here for more info on the show.

5. Miffest Marketplace & Lesgo (Film Festival & Pop-up Market) @ LalaPort (22 – 30 July, 4 pm – 10 pm)

Join MIFFest Marketplace in conjunction with the 6th MIFFest 2023! Enjoy a full on Popup Marketplace on July 22-23 and July 29-30, live music, workshops, amazing performances, and over 60 vendor booths showcasing local entrepreneurs’ work.

Weekdays from 24 – 28 July, enjoy five days of short film screenings from Monday to Friday with free admission. Immerse yourself in delectable food, uplifting vibes and exceptional films from local filmmakers.

Follow MIFFest and Lesgo for more details.

6. Good Vibes Festival (Concert) @ Sepang International Circuit (21 – 23 July, 6 pm) [Line Up: The 1975, The Kid Laroi, Dhruv, Sabrina Carpenter, Giveon]

Not only is Good Vibes Festival this year going to be held across three days – 21, 22 & 23 July 2023 – but it’s going to be held at its first-ever location 10 years ago – Sepang International Circuit.

The lineup for their 10-year anniversary in the Malaysian entertainment industry this year is also lit. Some of them are The Strokes, The 1975, The Kid Laroi, Rini, Peach Tree Rascals, Giveon, Dhruv, Sabrina Carpenter and many more!

Get the tickets here. They start from RM338 for a single-day pass.

READ MORE: Good Vibes Festival 2023 Sambut Ulang Tahun Ke-10, Tampilkan The 1975 & The Strokes!

READ MORE: We Vibed With CL, Jackson Wang & Pink Sweats At The Good Vibes Weekender 2022 At Sunway Lagoon [Review]

7. DFP Presents: Kugiran Masdo (Concert) @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas (22 July, 8.30 pm)

One of the more successful local indie bands to emerge in recent years, Kugiran Masdo is all set to shine on DFP’s stage with their unique and fuzzy blend of 60s pop music with a twist. Promising their fans a delightful performance filled with their upbeat hits and quirky personas, you will surely move and twist along to the unmistakable Kugiran Masdo sounds.

You can still get tickets here. They start from RM169.

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

Radwimps Asian Tour 2023 – Concert (25 July @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Sulur Nakasari – Malay Traditional Dance Performance (28 & 29 July @ Istana Budaya)

Get tickets here.

Any Games Con 2023 – Tabletop Games Convention (29 – 30 July @ Jaya Shopping Centre, PJ)

Get tickets here.

Art Of Speed – Automotive Exhibition (29 & 30 July @ Maeps, Serdang)

Get tickets here.

Muse: Will Of The People World Tour KL – Concert (29 July @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium)

Get tickets here.

Kunto Aji – Concert (4 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Atas Angin Festival – Concert (5 August @ MytownKL Roof 7) [Line Up: Masdo, IAmNeeta, DramaBand, HyperAct, 6ixth Sense, Amir Jahari, etc]

Get tickets here.

Senada – Concert (6 August @ Bently Music Auditorium, PJ) [Line Up: Perunggu, Bayangan, Efek Rumah Kaca]

Get tickets here.

Hitman: David Foster & Friends – Concert (7 August @ Mega Star Arena KL) [Line Up: Michael Bolton, Peabo Bryson, Katharine McPhee, loren Allred, Siti Nurhaliza]

Get tickets here.

Repvblik: 19 Anniversary Live In KL – Concert (11 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Mr. Big: The Big Finish – Concert (14 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Bruno Major: Tour Of Planet Earth 2023 – Concert (20 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Kepci Music Fest – Concert (26 August @ Stadium Malawati) [Line Up: Amy Search, Misha Omar, Insomniacks, Yonnyboii, MK (K-Clique)]

More info here.

Wings at the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show – Concert (26 August @ Dewan Merdeka WTCKL)

Get tickets here.

Aku Faizal Tahir – Concert (2 September @ Dewan Merdeka, WTCKL)

Get tickets here.

Kodaline: Live In Kuala Lumpur – Concert (7 & 8 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Wakin Chau – Concert (9 September @ Axiata Arena)

More info here.

The Music Of Stevie Wonder – Tribute Concert (9 September @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL)

Get tickets here.

The Music of Whitney Houston – Tribute Concert (14 October @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Concert of the Champions – Long Live the QUEEN – Tribute Concert (20 – 23 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Judika and the Gang – Concert (21 October @ Axiata Arena) [Judika, Sheila Hamzah, Haqiem Rusli, Marsha Milan]

Get tickets here.

DFP Presents: Khai Bahar (11 November @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

DFP Presents: Meet Uncle Hussain (2 Dec @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

One OK Rock – Concert (15 December @ Axiata Arena)

More details here.

