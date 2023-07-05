Love Tabletop Games? Any Games Con 2023 Is Back In PJ

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Any Games Con is the biggest tabletop games convention in Malaysia which gather tabletop games such as board games, trading card games (TCG), role-playing games (RPG), miniature war games and more.

The Any Games organization just started from a cafe-hopping activity to a popular convention loved by many. This non-profit and community-based organization features exhibitors, designers, artists, tournaments, and so much more in its annual conventions. Whether you love role-playing, card trading or board games, there’s something for you here at the Any Games Convention.

For your information, last year, they were also awarded the “Most Participants In A Tabletop Games Event” in Any Games Con 2022 by The Malaysia Book Of Record.

Well if they’re record holders, then they’re bound to be big.

This year, they’re having a two-day event with over 70 exhibitors. Some of the activities include board games, role-playing games, miniature war games, strategy card games, family games, unsolved mystery, meeting game designers, miniature exhibitions, game books and exhibitions, workshops, contests and more.

They’ll offer a unique opportunity for players to socialize, interact, and engage in thrilling gameplay with other fellow Malaysians.

Here’s what’s in store this end of July:

Dominate The Dungeon – Embark on Epic Adventures

Any Games Con 2023 presents an excellent opportunity for those who have always dreamt of trying Dungeons & Dragons tabletop role-playing games.

Join the game sessions scheduled throughout the entire weekend, guided by talented Game Masters with years of experience and numerous exciting stories to share. You can fulfil your fantasies and embark on epic adventures in the world of D&D and other captivating role-playing games.

Thrilling Tournaments: Compete and Conquer

Any Games Con 2023 takes pride in offering thrilling tournament prizes from PS5, Nintendo Switch, and a lot more other exciting surprises. Whether you are a seasoned player or a newcomer, you can participate in tournaments such as Magic: The Gathering, Grand Archive TCG, and WoW Mini War.

The aim is to have fun, connect with fellow gamers, and experience the thrill of competing and conquering in a competitive yet enjoyable atmosphere. Stay tuned here for more information on tournament registration and the exciting prizes that await the winners.

Stage Activities: Entertainment Beyond Gaming

The event will feature an array of captivating stage activities hosted by the charismatic emcee, Benjamin Leow, the founder of #laiplayleow from Singapore. From mascots, and cosplay appearances to engaging sessions and panels with tabletop game designers, there will be something for everyone.

Additionally, attendees can participate in workshops and other engaging activities that promise to keep you entertained throughout the event. When you need a break from gaming and want to relax, head over to the stage area and be enthralled by the latest happenings.

Unsolved Mystery – A Detective’s Delight in the Mall

Are you a fan of detective stories and crime-solving adventures? Any Games Con has something special for you. For the 1st time in Malaysia, players will have the opportunity to become real-life detectives as they collect clues, explore, and solve a captivating crime mystery right within the confines of the mall itself.

Prepare to immerse yourself in an interactive and thrilling experience and save the lost girl. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting event activity!

Local Taste of Boardgames: Discover Malaysian Creativity

Over 20 local game designers gathered under one roof, this event is a treasure trove of creativity and innovation. Don’t miss this golden opportunity to explore, play, and interact with the game designers as they showcase their exceptional creations.

Experience the vibrant and imaginative world of Malaysian game designers at Any Games Con 2023. Who knows, you might even find inspiration to design and create your own unique board game!

Family Game Zone

Any Games Con also brings a dedicated zone for Family games, including Game Publisher Swan Panasia from Taiwan’s, HABA from German. This zone will let you explore the concept of gamified education and more. Children under the age of 12 are allowed to enter the event for free, making it an ideal opportunity for parents with their children to play together.

So, don’t miss out on all the incredible fun in the world of tabletop games. From single-day passes to full two-day passes, you can view the prices here.

Any Games Con 2023

Date: 29 & 30 July

Location: Jaya Shopping Centre

Tickets: Get tickets here. They start at RM25 for early birds and RM35 for normal ones.

Website / Facebook / Instagram

READ MORE: How Many Of These Traditional Childhood Games Did You Play?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.