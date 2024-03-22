The Curve Fosters Community Spirit With “Kiriman Raya” Celebration

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nestled in the heart of Mutiara Damansara, the Curve beckons you to embark on a nostalgic journey evoking the timeless tradition of “Kiriman Raya”.

This celebration pays homage to the age-old tradition of thoughtful gifting, promising an enchanting experience filled with cherished moments.

Inspired by the historic Pejabat Pos Bukit Rotan, the Ground Floor of the Curve transforms into a vibrant tapestry of shared moments.

From now until 14 April 2024, the Centre Court will exude the charm of a traditional “kampung” with its own Pos Malaysia service counter, various retro haven shops and a bustling Raya Bazaar.

Shoppers will also be able to send in their Raya Cards and goodies to their loved ones through the Pos Malaysia mailbox and courier services on the weekends.

As part of these festivities, the Curve extends warm blessings and wishes to the local orphanage, Pusat Jagaan Kasih Harapan, Kota Damansara, providing hampers filled with essential items, special Raya packets, along with Raya performances and an iftar session at Royale Chulan, the Curve, fostering a sense of community camaraderie.

This year, our Raya festivities hold deeper meaning with Pos Malaysia and Malaysia Book of Record’s invaluable involvement. It empowers us to recreate cherished memories and foster a profound sense of community spirit. Additionally the Curve is also committed to supporting local SMEs through our Raya Bazaar, many of which have evolved from humble kiosks to permanent tenants. Jazmi Kamarudin, Chief Operations Officer of Boustead Properties Berhad

To revive tradition, the Curve showcases over 10,000 Raya greeting cards throughout the mall, engaging shoppers and the community in celebrating this long-forgotten custom. Recognised as the largest display of its kind in Malaysia, the mall has been awarded the title for “The Most Extensive Display of Raya Greeting Cards at the Curve, Mutiara Damansara” by the Malaysian Book of Records (MBOR).

In line with the Curve’s sustainability efforts, these Raya cards will later be repurposed for upcoming creative children’s art workshops, collages, and other activities, ensuring they continue to bring delight beyond the Curve’s walls and connect others in the spirit of the season.

Adding excitement to the celebrations, the Curve presents a diverse range of engaging activities.

From captivating musical performances to delightful weekend crafting sessions tailored for children, there’s an experience for every visitor.

Additionally, don’t miss the Fiesta Raya celebration at The Street and Piazza, and discover the Festival Kraf Kebangsaan at Fashion Walk, Level 1, showcasing the best of national crafts from 15 March to 7 April 2024. These events add an extra layer of excitement to your Raya celebrations at the Curve.

The Curve’s redemption program reflects its community commitment, offering an exclusive set of Raya Packets and kad Raya with a minimum spend of RM200.

Elevate your festive experience with a special Raya Canister, a collection including Raya Packets and kad Raya, redeemable at a minimum spend of RM450.

In the genuine spirit of the season, shoppers also have the chance to win exclusive Raya prizes worth RM2,000 as the highest spender at the Curve, with a maximum of two receipts.

In observance of the holy month of Ramadan, the Curve offers an additional prayer room for Muslim shoppers and staff on the First Floor, complementing the existing surau rooms that enhance the overall shopping experience.

For more details about the “Kiriman Raya” celebration and other upcoming events at the Curve, click here or stay connected on Facebook and Instagram.

