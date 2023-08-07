The Mersey Beatles To Perform In KL To Celebrate The Beatles 60th Anniversary

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

In celebration of The Beatles 60th Anniversary, The Mersey Beatles will be entertaining fans on their world tour and they’ll be stopping by Malaysia as well!

YOLO Malaysia is bringing the most-sought-after Beatles tribute-band to Malaysia with four shows at The Platform @ Menara Ken TTDI over 26 and 27 August 2023.

There are two sessions available on both days at 3.30pm or 8pm.

Seatings are split into five categories and tickets are priced at RM368, RM288, RM238, and RM188. They can be purchased at www.yoloasia.com

After performing in Malaysia, The Mersey Beatles will head home to Liverpool to perform the biggest-ever Beatle tribute show at the prestigious M&S Bank Arena.

Who are the Mersey Beatles?

The Mersey Beatles has been lauded as the best Beatle tribute-band around by the British Beatles Fan Club.

The members – Mark Bloor, Steven Howard, Brian Ambrose, and Craig McGown – each represent John, Paul, Ringo, and George respectively.

The four lads hail from Liverpool and were the resident band of the world-famous Cavern Club, the very venue The Beatles was discovered 60 years ago.

The Mersey Beatles

The band has been praised by John Lennon’s sister, Julia Baird, for truly nailing the sound of The Beatles.

The Mersey Beatles have been rocking audiences in sold-out concerts around the globe since 1999 and perform the premier act at most Beatles festivals.

The band’s perfect inner and outer embodiment of The Beatles and its ability to make each show a new and enthralling experience for the audience have earned this foursome overwhelming popularity through the years.

