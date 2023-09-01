I Wanted To Be A Stewardess – Joanne Kam Talks About Her 30 Years In Comedy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

In the realm of Malaysian stand-up comedy, most would know the name Joanne Kam.

To those who don’t, Joanne Kam Poh Poh is a KL-born female comedian who has been entertaining Malaysians and Singaporeans alike with her witty and hilarious jokes over the years.

With a career spanning three decades, Kam has carved a unique and indelible path through the world of stand-up comedy, and she’ll be celebrating her 30 years of making people laugh their guts out on her 50th birthday anniversary, this year.

In an engaging interview with us, Kam shared insights into her journey, her perspectives on the industry, and her plans for the future.

From cabaret girl to comic royalty

Other than a comedian, Kam is also a writer, actress, emcee, director and DJ. But she started off in the world of comedy in 1993 and has never left it ever since.

(Credit: Joanne Kam / Facebook)

Looking up to icons such as Bette Midler and Margaret Cho, the multihyphenate said that she never dreamed of being a comedian initially. She joked about wanting to become a stewardess but settled to only entertain visitors at a cabaret club in Singapore in her twenties.

Have I always wanted to be a comedian? No. Actually, I want to be a stewardess. But tak jadi kan, sebab gemuk. (No way, I was chubby) *laughs* Joanne Kam to TRP

While others sang and danced at Boom Boom Room (BBR), she emceed at the club with her friend, Kumar, the now popular Singaporean comedian. At the time, they didn’t even know that what they were doing on stage was stand-up comedy. But they felt the excitement and joy of entertaining, and so that’s how they fell into the world of skits, parody and satire.

After a successful journey in Singapore, Kam moved back to KL to open up her own Boom Boom Room in KL and Babylon Boom Boom in Penang.

Then, the rest, as they say, is history.

Never really been the type for stereotypes & gender divide

“Are men funnier than women? What’s your opinion?”

Although it was subtle, Kam made a “discontented” face when she was asked this question. But she managed to tackle the question amazingly well and irrevocably proved that humour knows no gender boundaries.

She simply explains that it’s not true – there are just more male comedians.

I think the only reason why they, men, are funnier than women is because there are more in the market. In comedy, the ratio is ultimately for twenty men, there’ll be one woman.



As a female comic, I say, honestly, you still need to work three times as hard.



It’s not about them not having an open mind, I think it’s having the fact that if you’re funnier than the guy then you wouldn’t be laughing at his jokes. Joanne Kam to TRP

She also believes that female comedians often face unique challenges and expectations, as their material is sometimes scrutinized differently from men’s.

(Credit: Joanne Kam / Facebook)

However, her favourite thing about being a female comedian is undeniably, supporting females in comedy. She explained how she started Queens of Asia and how having good female headliners can also sell a show successfully.

I will always always support women in comedy.



Because I’ve been doing comedy for such a long time, I know that there are a lot of good female comics out there, especially international ones.



That’s why I produced Queens of Asia, to tell everybody that a room full of female comics can also sell, you know? Joanne Kam to TRP

Queens of Asia was a comedy show starring strong female powerhouses from across Asia, performing in various places in Malaysia. Some of them include Kam herself and Shamaine Othman from Malaysia, Aditi Mittal from India, Simone Park from Korea, Yumi Nagashima from Japan and Shahrul Channa from Singapore.

Evolution of content

For her, the toughest thing that people have said to her before was “She brings in the crowd, but she’s not a real comedian because she doesn’t write her own jokes”. This was a long time ago when she first dipped her toes in comedy back in her twenties.

You know, because when we first started, me and Kumar, we just, you know, took the jokes from the joke book and then made it our own. That was a long time ago. Joanne Kam to TRP

But when the new wave of comedy came, she sat down and was motivated to write her own originals. Her style has changed and matured over the years.

My style now is very different from my normal so called risque jokes that you see on the internet. Joanne Kam to TRP

Diverse audience but Penang’s her favourite

When asked about her favourite and toughest crowd, she explained that of course, with different places, there are different cultures you need to respect.

Despite whipping creative and targeted jokes to relate to specific audiences, she emphasizes on the importance of cultural sensitivity and awareness.

(Credit: Joanne Kam)

Kam recently toured in India, performing live from places such as Goa to Mumbai. She said although Mumbai was quite a tough crowd to please due to the differing cultures, she also had a few good shows there and enjoyed her crowd.

“The women there, they do laugh but you know, politely, not out loud,” she said, adding that maybe it’s because they came with their families and husbands, they need to uphold societal standards.

Then for her next show, the producer there tried pricing the tickets for men way more expensive than women, just to get a crowd full of women where they could be themselves and let loose. It worked and in a room full of ladies with just a speck of gentlemen, the crowd went crazy, bursting with laughter.

When asked about her favourite crowd, without a second to waste, she blurted out “PENANG!”. She compared how KL, Penang and Singapore audiences differ and how she tackles them.

Penang has the best audience. Oh my god. I love going back to my hometown.



You know, Penang, it’s crazy. It’s like things that you never thought people would laugh.



Although we get huge laughter in KL as well, Penang and also Kuching is just wonderful. The crowd is like ever-ready to laugh.



With Singapore, you have to massage the crowd first. Warm them up first, you know. Joanne Kam to TRP

Future plans: Lots of production coming in 2024

After this personal project, Kam aims to produce a variety of performances next year. A variety show, a show on International Women’s Day, as well as a few other productions, are on her to-do list as she toys with a few new concepts and ideas.

As for her tips for budding comedians, she advised that a thick face is needed in this unforgiving industry.

I think you just need to go out there and try. This is not an easy industry so you have to have a thick face.



Even if you fail, you should try again and again, just keep going until you reach sort of like an ephiphany.



If you have the edge, you’ll shine on stage. Joanne Kam to TRP

A peek into the “Kam My Way” Anniversary Tour

Kam’s special “Kam My Way” Anniversary Tour celebrates her 30 years in comedy. Unlike her past shows, this one gives us a fresh and personal peek into the real Kam, sharing stories from different times in her life.

It’s not like anything I’ve done before.



It’s about my life as a comedian, starting from my twenties, thrities, fourties and now fifties.



What fans can expect to see is a different side of Joanne. Joanne Kam to TRP

Her own ice-cream flavour

She also has a tasty surprise for us as the Queen of Comedy joins forces with Malaysia’s quirky ice cream brand, Licky Chan. They’ve crafted a special, limited-edition ice cream flavour that’s a blend of cherry, amaretto, coconut, and yuzu, launched just this month.

This unique flavour captures her lively spirit. You’ll soon find it at Licky Chan outlets nationwide and even at the Kam My Way shows.

For more information about the inimitable Joanne Kam and her upcoming “Kam My Way” Anniversary Tour, visit her website as well as Instagram and Facebook.

To get the tickets for her show, click here. They’re currently selling out fast so get your hands on it before they’re gone!

The show is strictly for audiences of 18 and above.

Kam My Way Tour Dates:

Kuala Lumpur: Friday, 8 September & Saturday, 9 September

Venue: PJLA Jaya One, Petaling Jaya

Showtime: 8.30 pm

Tickets: RM108 (Vip), RM88, RM68 Group Of 4 (Vip Only): RM400



Kuching: Saturday, 23 September

Venue: Chemsains Building Kuching

Showtime: 8.30 pm

Tickets: RM88 (Vip), RM78 Group Of 4 (Vip Only): RM330



Penang: Friday, 13 October & Saturday, 14 October

Venue: Loft 29, Penang

Time: 8.30 pm

Ticket: RM88 (Vip) RM78 Group Of 4 (Vip): RM330

