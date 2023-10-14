MYAirline Working To Expedite Refund Process, Asks For Patience

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s low-cost carrier MYAirline, which has suspended its operations suddenly, is currently trying to expedite its refund process.

On Facebook, the company’s interim accountable executive, Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman, said they’re handling a high volume of 12,000 emails and are establishing a hotline to better assist passengers.

For the time being, affected passengers are advised to provide their booking number (PNR) and email to customercare@myairline.my to carry out the refund process.

Azharuddin also clarified that all employees were still fully employed and were not placed on unpaid leave.

With regards to the strategic partnership, we have received multiple interests and are diligently evaluating the proposals and will continue to provide updates to our valued passengers and related stakeholders. MYAirline’s interim accountable executive Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman

MYAirline apologises again to passengers and aviation agencies affected by the airline’s unforeseen suspension of operations.

A brief timeline of MYAirline’s growth and journey to date

January 2022 – The announcement of MYAirline hit the news. It was big news since the airline was reportedly helmed by aviation industry greats.

March 2022 – Hiring begins in earnest. MYAirline COO and executive director Stuart Cross posted on LinkedIn to look for pilots to fly its Airbus A320.

MYAirline showed the plane’s exterior and interior on its social media pages during the early days of revealing the new budget airline. Image: TRP File.

November 2022 – MYAirline was granted the air service license (ASL) and thus, the approval to sell tickets and undertake commercial flights. MYAirline flights would take off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2).

6 October 2023 – MYAirline CEO Rayner Teo resigned due to health considerations the same day a heated town hall session was held. It wasn’t clear whether Teo resigned before or after the session. The company’s COO Stuart Cross would step up as interim CEO as the board looks for a new CEO to lead the company.

Before news of Teo’s resignation, there was alleged news of back payments to its employees and service providers, including the airline’s top executives such as the chief financial officer and chief commercial officer leaving the company.

MYAirline CEO Rayner Teo resigned due to health considerations, leading COO Stuart Cross to become interim CEO. Image: TRP File

9 October 2023 – MYAirline secures a two-year extension of its air operator’s certificate (AOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), allowing the airline to continue operating scheduled commercial flights for another two years.

11 October 2023 – MYAirline was spotted running a promotion for flight tickets to Kota Bahru on its official Facebook page. Upon news of its suspension the next day, the Facebook post has been removed.

12 October 2023 – MYAirline announced via a statement on social media that the airline would be suspending all of its operations until further notice due to significant financial pressures.

However, the announcement caught passengers and its employees off-guard. There have been criticisms regarding the last-minute notice as it left passengers in a lurch at the airport.

MYAirline employees such as the security guards were reportedly not paid their wages and benefits for about two months and ongoing.

Over the next few days, other airlines such as AirAsia and Batik Air stepped in to help affected MYAirline passengers by offering varying flight ticket discounts.

