MYAirline Apologises For Abrupt Suspension Notice

With Malaysia waking up to news that MYAirline, which just yesterday was sharing promotions on Facebook, has suspended its operations effective immediately, their passengers were left stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2.

In the low-cost carrier’s most recent statement after their suspension notice this morning, they apologised that they were not able to assist ticket holders.

Due to the deep financial constraints that we are facing at present, we are unable to

offer the affected passengers at the airports any immediate service recovery options. MYAirline

It said all affected passengers are encouraged to contact their representatives at customerservice@myairline.my (from 7am to 12 midnight) to initiate their refund process.

MYAirline also apologised for not providing ample time for their passengers who have been stranded at the airports.

We acknowledge the anger and frustration faced by our passengers and all affected parties, MYAirline unequivocally admits its responsibility for this fiasco which was caused by our abrupt notice. MYAirline Board of Directors

Their board of directors and the entire MYAirline team extended apologies to their passengers, Ministry of Transport Malaysia, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, Airports of Thailand, Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM), Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and all affected parties for this turn of events.

“We thank you for your kind understanding,” the statement read.

They also thanked AirAsia and Batik Air as well as the Malaysian Airlines Group and the Malaysian Aiports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) for assisting affected passengers in the meantime.

MYAirline said they were exploring all avenues to reactivate operations and fly the skies again.

We respectfully ask for patience from all stakeholders while we evaluate all options. MYAirline will continue to issue further updates when they are available. MYAirline

