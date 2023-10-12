AirAsia Steps Up With Offer For MYAirline Passengers Amidst Sudden Suspension

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With passengers who have bought MYAirline tickets reeling from the sudden announcement that the airline is temporarily suspending its operations effective immediately, another low-cost carrier has stepped up offering assistance.

AirAsia in a statement announced a special offer of a 50 per cent discount on base fares exclusively to MYAirline passengers.

The 50 per cent base fare is for one-way fare excluding airport tax, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharge and other applicable fees, subject to other terms and conditions.

Effective immediately, the special offer is applicable to all MYAirline passengers with confirmed flight bookings to and from Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang, Tawau, Kota Bharu, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Kota Kinabaku-Tawau, and Don Mueng-Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi-Bangkok from today until 30 November 2023. AirAsia

To redeem this offer, affected passengers can present their confirmed MYAirline flight bookings at AirAsia Sales Counters at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Terminal 2) in Sepang, Langkawi International Airport, Penang International Aiport, Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (Kota Bharu), Kuching International Airport, Tawau Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Don Mueng International Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

As the people’s airline, we deeply empathise with all affected MYAirline passengers and their staff. We understand the stress and disruption this situation has caused and hope that this 50 percent discount will assist affected passengers in making new travel arrangements, making full use of our extensive flight network to all key destinations. Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group Limited

As reported last year when news of MYAirline first made headlines, a majority of their top management and employees previously worked for the AirAsia Group.

This included its co-founder and CEO Rayner Teo Kheng Hock, as reported by The Edge.

Teo has since resigned citing health reasons.

Others at MYAirline previously with AirAsia were its former China president Kathleen Tan and Stuart Cross.

Cross is now interim MYAirline CEO following Teo’s resignation.

Bo in AirAsia’s statement today acknowledged that the company recognised the talent and experience of MYAirline’s staff.

Our thoughts also go out to all the dedicated staff impacted by this situation. We recognise the talent and experience of MYAirline’s staff, and would like to extend a helping hand. We are pleased to consider hiring eligible and qualified individuals from MYAirline who share our passion for the industry and are willing to contribute their skills and expertise to our team. We encourage affected MYAirline staff to reach out to us and explore the possibilities of joining our Allstars family. Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group Limited

Also extending help to affected MYAirline passengers is Batik Air (formerly Malindo Air).

In a social media post, the airline said they would be offering special fixed fares on selected routes.

“Affected passengers are required to attach a copy of their MYAirline tickets and make the booking through e-mail at mya@batikair.com.my,” it said.

The one-way special fares being offered are RM129 for Penang, RM159 for Langkawi, RM199 for Kuching and RM299 for Bangkok and Don Mueang.

Passengers can avail of these special fares for one-way travel up to 30 November 2023 and seats are subject to availability. Batik Air

Meanwhile, over at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2, Malaysia Airports said their staff were assisting passengers affected by MYAirline’s flight cancellations.

Malaysia Airports staff assisting passengers. – Pic credit Facebook Malaysia Airports

