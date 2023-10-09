MYAirline Loses CEO, Gains 2-Year Air Operator’s Cert Extension

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MYAirline Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rayner Teo resigned due to health considerations the same day a heated town hall session was held last Friday (6 October). It’s not made known whether Teo resigned before or after the town hall session.

While the board looks for a new CEO to helm the company, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Stuart Cross will act as interim CEO.

Teo helmed Malaysia’s second budget airline since its inception in November 2020.

READ MORE: New Low-Cost Carrier ‘MYAirline’ Promises Cheaper Tickets And Better Service

READ MORE: MYAirline Gets Approval To Sell Tickets And Undertake Commercial Flights

According to NST, MYAirline Sdn Bhd has been inundated with several issues in the past few months such as late payments to employees and service providers.

Its top executives –the chief financial officer and chief commercial officer – also reportedly left the company.

On top of that, the airlines’ ambitions to introduce new destinations by year-end to Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam have not materialised.

Flights to certain routes such as to Bangkok and the remaining domestic locations have also been reduced.

Two weeks ago, MYAirline announced the arrival of its 9th aircraft, an Airbus A320, with the registration 9M-DAN.

Plans to expand routes might have also been delayed due to the delayed delivery of some aircraft that were scheduled to be operational by now.

MYAirline plane and the seats. Image: TRP File

MYAirline receives AOC extension

While the company is going through some changes, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Cross said in a statement on Monday that MYAirline had received an extension to its air operator’s certificate (AOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM). This allows MYAirline to continue operating scheduled commercial flights for another two years.

The extension of the AOC signifies a thorough evaluation of MYAirline’s operations, including but not limited to maintenance, crew training, safety protocols and organisational management. This process involved rigorous assessments and regular audits conducted by CAAM, demonstrating MYAirline’s commitment to meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. Interim CEO Stuart Cross

MYAirline maintained that its operations remain steadfast as it transitions from its first summer to winter flight schedules.

Currently, MYAirline has a fleet of eight Airbus A320-200 aircraft out of KLIA’s Terminal 2. The airline aims to grow the fleet to 20 by year-end.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.