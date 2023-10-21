MYAirline Promises 30-Day Processing For Passenger Refunds

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MYAirline has clarified its refund process for passengers seeking refunds for their cancelled flights.

The airline has stated that once a passenger initiates the refund process and submits a refund application, the company will process the application within 30 days.

Passengers will receive an email regarding the status of their refund within this period.

They must email MYAirline and attach the booking number of the relevant ticket to the email.

Once MYAirline receives the email, they will request that passengers fill in their booking number, full name, email, and contact number.

The refund process has been initiated once the passenger fills in the information and sends the email.

MYAirline Commits to Swift Refunds: Prioritizing Clarity and Transparency for Passengers

While MYAirline has not given a specific timeline for when passengers will receive refunds, they have stated that they will do their best to complete the process as soon as possible.

MYAirline’s interim CEO and executive director, Datuk Seri Azharuddin, has previously stated his hope to gradually refund passengers affected by the suspension of MYAirline this year.

However, he has been unable to give a specific timetable for the refund process.

MYAirline’s effort to clarify its refund process demonstrates its commitment to ensuring transparency and providing clear information to passengers seeking refunds.

On Wednesday (18 Oct), MYAirline’s co-founder and majority shareholder, Goh Hwan Hua, and two family members were arrested at their Shah Alam, Selangor residence.

The trio has been remanded for four days to assist with investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On Saturday (21 Oct), police said the remand of Goh has been extended for an additional two days until tomorrow (22 Oct).

However, his wife and son have been released from custody.

Fifteen investors have filed a civil suit against businessman Goh Hwan Hua and four companies over their alleged failure to pay monthly redemption value sums from the investors’ outlay of about RM8 million.



