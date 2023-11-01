Staff Members Lodge Police Report, MYAirline Says In Advance Negotiations With 2 Potential Investors

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With no solution yet in sight, a group of MYAirline employees lodged a police report over unpaid salaries and failure of the airline to contribute to their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Perkeso accounts since May.

Accompanied by the Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC) secretary-general Kamarul Bahari Mansor, the report was lodged at the Sepang district police headquarters yesterday.

Kamarul Bahrin slammed the airline for its unprofessional conduct concerning its sudden closure and called for the government to intervene in the matter as reported by Utusan Malaysia.

There hasn’t been much of an update after the initial shock that MYAirline had ceased operations on 12 October.

Board member and former Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) director-general Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman assured at the time that no employee had been terminated and that they were looking to get new investors.

Yesterday, however, MYAirline issued a statement which was shared across its social media pages.

Among the main highlight of the statement is that the airline said they were in advance stage of negotiations with two potential investors.

“We have received over 15 proposals from potential investors, two of whom are in advanced stages of negotiations. The team is working around the clock to finalize a recapitalization package that will revive our operations. This will also facilitate the reimbursement of monies to affected passengers as well as payment of salary and statutory dues.”

With regard to the fate of their employees, MYAirline reiterated that they have not terminated or placed any staff on unpaid leave since 12 October 2023 until now.

“We do understand the difficulties faced by our staff and we would like to assure them that we are doing everything in our power to address their plight. We would encourage our staff to cooperate with us in this difficult time as we have their best interests at heart.”

What the airline has down for now is setting up an internal donation drive and making arrangements with Perkeso for employees to apply for the Employee Insurance Scheme (EIS) to ease their financial burden during this period.

“On the matter of refunds for affected passengers, we have received over 30,000 calls and emails which are being attended to by our customer care team. As stated earlier, we aim to make good on all refunds as soon as we receive the recapitalization package from our investors.”

Meanwhile, the airline informed that they have responded formally to the show cause notices issued by the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia (CAAM) and the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM).

They responded to both on 25 October and 27 October, respectively, within the deadlines imposed.

