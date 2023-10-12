MYAirline Suspends Operations Effective Today

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Early this morning (12 October), MYArline released a statement on its social media platforms stating that effective today they have suspended all their operations due to significant financial pressures.

“MYAirline regrettably announces the suspension of its operations effective 12 October 2023 until further notice. The airline has come to this extremely painful decision because of significant financial pressures that have made it necessary to suspend operations pending the shareholder restructuring and recapitalization of the airline.”

According to the statement from the board of directors, they have done their level best in exploring various partnerships to prevent such a decision. However, due to time constraints, the decision had to be taken.

Passengers are advised to contact their customer careline for further information and assistance. Besides that, they are also advised to arrange alternative travel arrangements and not to head to the airport thinking that the flight is available.

“Kindly reach out to us at customercare@myairline.my, and our support team will be readily available to provide their assistance. In the meantime, we are advising affected passengers to not head to the airport and seek alternative travel arrangements to their destinations.”

However, no information about refunds was given in the statement.

The irony of the incident is that just yesterday, MY Airline shared their promo flight tickets to Kota Bahru.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has put in place dedicated hotlines and channels to assist consumers affected by this sudden suspension.

“The Commission stands firm that MYAirline is still liable to refund consumers who have purchased tickets with the airline but are unable to travel,” Mavcom said in a statement.

The commission said they have instructed MYAirline to immediately manage affected consumers which include amongst others, notifying them of the suspension, publishing the said notification in the airline’s available communication channels.

“MYAirline has also been instructed by the Commission to immediately discontinue the sale and booking of flights from all booking platforms until further notice.”

Although the announcement was made today, it seems that many customers have been affected by the sudden suspension.

A Twitter user known as Maira said that she was at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) early this morning for her morning flight. She was waiting there from 4 am to 5.40 am, but no staff showed up at the counter.

According to her, there were many other customers who had to endure the same misery. Some of them were elderly people as well.

She also asked the airline to refund her ticket as she had to purchase another ticket on the spot as she was traveling to Kota Kinabalu for an urgent matter.

“I rarely want to tweet in anger, but I swear I was speechless just now. Because there wasn’t any information?!! Even the employees weren’t there?!! Your office was also empty. Can you imagine how the passengers early this morning looked like fools going here and there looking for help to ask about the flight,” she stated in her tweet.

