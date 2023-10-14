MYAirline Security Guards Left Unpaid And Forced To Strike In Protest

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The recent announcement of MYAirline’s suspension of all flights caught the employees off guard, who were left in the dark about the company’s sudden closure.

According to an employee who wished to remain anonymous, even the security guards of MYAirline were not spared from this ordeal, as they were also left unpaid for months and went on strike in protest.

Some people are crying if they can’t get two months’ salary, said the netizen in a post on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media and e-commerce platform.

The grounding of MYAirline is expected to affect 125,000 passengers, with some having purchased tickets until March next year, involving millions of ringgit.

This has left many passengers and employees in despair and financial hardship.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, condemned MYAirline’s extremely irresponsible behaviour and described it as a “very bad airline.”

The sudden closure has left many wondering about the fate of their jobs and livelihoods.

As a recruiter myself, i read about myairline alot.

Ceo resign. Cfo resign. Chief commercial resign. Coo interim as ceo.

Ada staff myairlines contact me and desperately looking for a job. My husband’s friend looking out as well. Gaji lambat bayar. Epf socso tak ada. Kesian tau https://t.co/9LL4SAU3LD — Dorazz93 (@blackmyvi_) October 13, 2023

This unfortunate incident highlights the need for better regulations and safeguards in the aviation industry to protect both passengers and employees.

It is a sombre reminder that the consequences of irresponsible and reckless business practices can have far-reaching and devastating effects on people’s lives.

We would like to extend our Malaysian Hospitality to all who are affected by the sudden suspension of MYAirline operations. ​



For your convenience, we have opened two temporary ticketing counters at KLIA Terminal 2 (klia2), located at counters Z4 and Z5 at Level 3, Departure… pic.twitter.com/8p9MnvVa2W — Malaysia Airlines (@MAS) October 13, 2023

