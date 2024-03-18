From Hashtags To Home Sweet Home: Orang Asli’s TikTok Tale Of Success

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nur Rafidah Man, a 26-year-old Orang Asli entrepreneur from the Jahut tribe located in Pahang, is set to realize her dream of owning a home thanks to the success of her business on TikTok.

1. A 26-year-old Orang Asli woman in Pahang will have her dream home ready by May, thanks to the money she earned from 5 months of business on TikTok.



Nur Rafidah Man makes and sells products based on forest resources such as kacip fatimah, tongkat ali and honey.



📸: Bernama pic.twitter.com/Vaaz1ONNsM — BFM News (@NewsBFM) March 18, 2024

For five months, Rafidah, who goes by the moniker Jungle Girl, has leveraged the platform to sell products derived from forest resources, including kacip fatimah, tongkat ali, and honey.

Jungle Girl gathered the courage to start her business in 2023 after attending a multimedia and digital business workshop at SMK Kuala Krau in Temerloh.

According to Bernama, Jungle Girl’s journey to success involved learning video recording and editing techniques, content titling, and acquiring necessary equipment.

“After my first attempt and seeing the commission results, the motivation came and I consistently pursued it. I began boldly engaging in affiliate business, involving direct promotional activities and sales of other products such as food and skincare,” Rafidah said.

With nearly 60,000 followers on her TikTok account, Rafidah has managed to sell 9,000 units of her products, including herbal oil, herbs, and honey.

“I never expected my venture to succeed, and I never imagined I could generate more income than my previous job,” she expressed.

Previously employed as a school canteen assistant, Rafidah was among the first group of Orang Asli individuals to benefit from the multimedia studio facilities at SMK Kuala Krau. Its proximity to Temerloh (about 35 km away) has encouraged many in the community to utilize the school’s facilities.

Jungle Girl’s profile brims with interesting snapshots of her daily life and the peaceful charm of her village while showcasing some of the unique traditions of the Orang Asli community here in Malaysia.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.