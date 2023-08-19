Grab Ensures It Will Assist Family Of Elmina Crash Victim

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Sharipuddin Shaari was a Grab driver from Perlis. On Thursday afternoon, he was in the Elmina township near Sungai Buloh.

At 2.41 pm, tragedy struck when a Beechcraft Premier 1 aircraft crashed in the area. Apart from all those on board, the crash claimed the lives of two unsuspecting road users, including Sharipuddin.

“On behalf of the Grab family, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, relatives and friends of our dedicated driver-partner, Sharipuddin Bin Shaari.

“Sharipuddin was a hardworking individual, and it deeply saddens us that this unfortunate incident occurred while he was earnestly working to earn a living. We empathize with your grief during this time of loss,” Grab Malaysia said in a statement.

(Credit: TRP File)

The e-hailing company said they had reached out to Sharipuddin’s family to coordinate and provide the necessary support.

“In addition to the insurance benefits, we will also ensure that the family receives further assistance. This will include a payout from Grab Partners’ Zakat wakalah fund and contributions from the Grab Malaysia team as well as from the community of driver-partners.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family as well as to the victims, and their families affected by the tragic Elmina plane crash.”

