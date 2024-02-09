Huat Ah! Kickstart Your CNY With These 8 Lucky Ads

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s that time of the year again when CNY ads flood our screens capturing the essence of the new year. From heartwarming tales to stories that crack us up, we’ve rounded up 8 CNY ads for you to watch. So, kick back, relax, and let the wave of good fortune roll as you enjoy these festive stories!

MR D.I.Y.

Saying ‘Wo Ai Ni’ isn’t so hard after all. Watch this Malaysian Grandpa bust a few TikTok dance moves and ask his daughter about her mental health (*gasp*) – all with the help of AI.

Taylor’s

When two people sit across from each other at a table, some of the deepest conversations unfold. Taylor’s heartwarming ad beautifully illustrates that our capacity to comprehend each other’s differences is what truly binds us as family.

Maxis

If Taylor’s ad brought tears to your eyes, this Maxis one will make you ugly-cry!! 😭😭

Witness actor Jack Tan, DJ Maq, DJ Yoon, and former national badminton player Goh Liu Ying share vulnerable moments in a heartfelt conversation with their loved ones, all captured on camera.

Grab

Huat you want to settle? Let Grab settle for you lah! From groceries, food deliveries, GrabRewards, and dine-in perks, Grab settles it all* for you this CNY.

*Family feuds not included.

Gamuda Land

What makes a house a home? Follow the story of Mr Ong Chai Ding as he realises that a home isn’t perfect because everything is in order, but because of everyone that’s in it. 🥹

Watsons

Enter the Dragons! This star-studded CNY ad is not one to miss. Watch the drama unfold and tensions roar within the Dragons family as they welcome the Year of the Dragon!

Shopee

Family reunions can be tough, but Shopee reminds us that we ALL bring something to the table and even the least of us are the very building blocks of our family.

P.S., You’ll never guess what the characters in this ad represent! Watch until the end to find out.

Boost

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked.

But in this Boost ad, everything changed when adulthood attacked. 😫

Check out this quirky ad inspired by The Last Airbender about Boost’s Dragon Missions, where you stand a chance to win RM888 weekly!

And there you have it! 8 lucky CNY ads that are guaranteed to bring you maximum ‘huat’ as you welcome in the new year!

TRP wishes you and your loved ones a happy and prosperous 2024. Gong Xi Fa Cai!

