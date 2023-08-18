Elmina Crash: Rider Was Delivering ‘Sup Gearbox’

Yesterday was a black day for many people, especially for the families of the victims involved in the deadly Beechcraft Premier 1 plane crash in Elmina, Sungai Buloh.

10 lives were lost yesterday and one of them was a food delivery rider who was on his way to complete his last order of the day.

According to Berita Harian, Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Salleh, 32, was on his way to deliver “soup gearbox” to a customer in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam.

According to Mohd Fairuz Imam Mahdi, the head of the Subang 2 Zon rider team, the team had finished delivering food in the area and was planning to take a break at 3 pm. However, they received a delivery order in Bukit Jelutong at 2:41 pm.

According to Fairuz, the delivery system registered the order and likely Muhamad Hafiz was en route to Bukit Jelutong when tragedy struck. The delivery system automatically stopped when it failed to detect a GPS position update around 2:57 pm.

The group of dispatchers suspected that the victim might have been killed, and there were concerns about his phone potentially exploding due to the accident.

Hafiz was supposed to take a short break at 3 pm and reconnect at 4.45 pm. The Subang 2 delivery group was unaware of the situation until around 8 pm when they realized Muhamad Hafiz was missing. The initial video of the incident didn’t identify him as a Food Panda rider.

Mohd Noramin Ismail, mentioned that they had last chatted in a WhatsApp group at 2.31 pm, where Muhamad Hafiz asked about his well-being.

Muhamad Hafiz was a dedicated deliveryman since 2019 and had a Diploma in Public Development from Universiti Institut Teknologi MARA (UiTM).

