Food Delivery Rider Lying Down Outside Penang Restaurant Causes Panic

Recently Malaysia has been facing hot weather with some falling ill due to the weather.

Recently, a sharing on the Xiaohongshu site (Guangdong Girl GDGN Cantonese Tea Restaurant) went viral showing a food delivery man lying down for a long time in front of a restaurant in Penang.

The man appeared to be unconscious as several attempts to wake him up by the restaurant staff failed.

Splashing water on his face and patting him on the shoulder also failed to wake up the man.

Due to concern about the rider’s condition, the restaurant called an ambulance.

Pic Credit: Xiaohongshu

As soon as the ambulance arrived at the scene, the rider finally woke up and got up from the floor.

The GDGN account operator said the man was in good condition and may have blacked out due to the extreme heat.

Pic Credit: Xiaohongshu

Maybe he’s too tired and the weather in Penang has been really bad lately. It’s hot, don’t you understand! GDGN

Later the man was brought into the ambulance for further treatment.

Pic Credit: Xiaohongshu

Because of the sacrifice of the rider who is persistently trying to earn a living, the restaurant’s account operator thanked the man for being willing to deliver food for the satisfaction of the customers despite the uncertain weather conditions in Malaysia.

Pic Credit: Xiaohongshu

A friendly reminder to everyone – work hard but don’t let it harm your health.

