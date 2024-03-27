Heat Wave In Malaysia Sees Increase In Electricity Consumption

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is currently facing hot weather with several areas issued a Level 2 heat wave alert.

As of yesterday, Klang Valley and Putrajaya were at Level 1 while Hulu Perak and Perlis were at Level 2.

Meanwhile, in Sabah and Sarawak, most areas have temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius and below.

According to Department Of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia), the situation should begin to recover by mid-April as we are set to enter the monsoon transition phase beginning 29 March.

“With the beginning of the monsoon transition phase, the hot and dry weather we are experiencing in most areas across the country is expected to gradually recover by mid-April,” MetMalaysia said.

Heat Wave Tragedy

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) reported a total of 27 heat-related illnesses as of last Friday with 22 of them adults and five teenagers.

The heat wave has also claimed one life in Pahang, as reported by FMT.

The highest number of cases was recorded in Kedah (8) followed by Perak with 7 cases, Negeri Sembilan (3), Selangor (3), Sabah (2), Perlis (2), Johor (1) and Pahang (1).

According to the agency, the Sembrong Barat dam in Johor (33.6%) and the Air Itam dam in Penang (35.8%) were both at critical levels.

Electricity Bill Increasing

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has reported a rise in electricity usage across Malaysia due to rising temperatures.

The country’s electricity consumption increased by over 10% in some areas from January to February, with the highest rise in energy consumption in northern states and Peninsular Malaysia.

“The ongoing El Nino conditions forecast by MetMalaysia until mid-2024 may further elevate electricity usage as the public seeks relief from the hot weather, potentially increasing the risk of power surges,” TNB said, as reported by The Star.

TNB assures the public that it will take decisive steps to anticipate and address potential surges in electricity demand.

The company has optimized the performance of its electrical assets, minimizing downtime and maximizing operational efficiency.

TNB advises consumers to adopt energy efficiency practices to reduce their electricity costs during the dry spell.

Beat The Heat

Some of the measures you can adopt in the heat wave include drinking plenty of water and taking more carbohydrates and less protein in your diet.

Also, avoid alcohol consumption as it can cause dehydration.

Another step is to reduce the amount of intense exercise or move it to a cooler time of day.

Also, observe the surrounding circumstances, paying particular attention to the heat index and the weather forecast.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.