[Watch] Bus Drama: Fatigue Fuels Driver’s Breakdown On KL-Penang Route?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many Malaysians still use the bus as their mode of transport, especially for long-distance journeys.

Recently Twitter user Neko (@shyasfxck) shared an eerie experience of taking the bus from the TBS station in Kuala Lumpur to Penang.

In the post, it was alleged that the bus driver was overworked.

En route to Penang, the bus driver stopped at a rest area and allowed the passengers to take their break and the bus driver wanted to take a nap.

Meanwhile, Neko said they engaged in a conversation with another passenger who remarked that she couldn’t sleep as the bus driver has been driving fast with loud music blasting.

The passenger claimed she heard the driver complaining about the management and allegedly wanted to cause an accident by pulling the handbrake of the bus.

Later, the Twitter user had a conversation with the bus driver, who informed that he had been driving the bus the night before the current trip.

He took four long trips and had very little time to rest. The bus driver allegedly said that his hands and legs were cramping and he felt like he had a stroke.

He was also the only driver taking all those trips when usually there would be two drivers in case one driver needed to take a rest.

CERITANYAAAAAAAA….KALAU KORANG RAJIN BACA LAH YAAAAA💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 AKU MALAS NAK EXPLAIN



BTW IM SAFELY ARRIVE AT PENANG CENTRAL YA…..



Last lah naik this bus. Bye bye billion star express. pic.twitter.com/Si1NgV2e9k — Neko (From The Vault) (@shyasfxck) March 28, 2024

Neko also shared a video of the bus being driven recklessly on a steep road even after the driver took his nap.

It was also alleged that the driver remarked that he didn’t care if the issue went viral.

In a follow up tweet, Neko alleged that the bus left TBS with two drivers; the tired one and another younger man.

It was the younger driver who was behind the wheels as they left TBS, however it was only until they reached KL Sentral.

After that, the younger driver went to another bus and the tired driver was left on his own.

After the allegedly harrowing experience, the bus arrived safely at the Penang central bus station.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.