Elmina Crash: What We Know So Far

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The fatal crash of the Beechcraft Premier 1 private jet in Elmina, Sungai Buloh claimed 10 lives with investigation into what happened still ongoing.

READ MORE: Authorities Confirm Plane Crash In Sungai Buloh, 8 On Board

READ MORE: Pahang State Exco Among Fatalities Of Elmina Crash

The crash

According to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, the cockpit voice recorder was discovered at the crash site at about 10.20pm last night, as reported by Sinar Harian.

The voice recorder is one of the two components of a plane’s black box. The other is a flight data recorder.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke in a press conference yesterday said there were early indications to show that the plane had veered off its flight path, banking to the right, before plunging to the ground.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed yesterday that the plane had received the clearance to land at the Subang International Airport.

The crash happened just after clearance was given. The plane crashed just a few kilometres away from the airport, near the Rainbow Bridge of the Elmina township.

The manifest

The plane was carrying two crew members and six passengers. The crew are pilots Shahrul Kamal Roslan and Heikal Aras Abdul Azim.

The passengers are: Pahang state exco Datuk Seri Johari Harun, Khairil Azwan Jamaludin, Shaharul Amir Omar, Mohamad Naim Fawwaz Mohamed Muaidi, Muhammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki and Idris Abdol Talib @ Ramali.

Also killed were two road users; one driver in a car and one biker.

The biker has been identified as Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Salleh from Sidam in Kedah.

The recovered remains of eight victims were sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital’s forensics department in Klang late last night. Post-mortem is expected to be completed the latest by this afternoon.

According to the NST, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain had said that of all the remains, only the biker was found intact.

The aftermath

Following the crash, the plane’s debris are still strewn over Persiaran Elmina.

Elmina residents reportedly encountered massive traffic jam this morning getting out of the area following road closures.

Prolintas has taken to implementing a full closure of the Elmina exit (3504) on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) to facilitate clean up works and investigation.

Road users can take the Bukit Subang exit (3505) as an alternative. The other way is for road users to use Paya Jaras by getting off the highway through the Elmina toll northbound.

Many recordings and dashcam footages have emerged showing the devastation that occurred just after 2.30pm yesterday.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.