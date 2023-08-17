Pahang State Exco Among Fatalities Of Elmina Crash

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

There is no truth to rumours that a former Umno minister’s son was among those who were killed in today’s plane crash in Elmina, Sungai Buloh.

It was alleged on social media that the son of the late Tan Sri Jamaludin Jarjis was on board the Beechcraft Premier 1 aircraft.

However, this is proven to be false as Jamaludin has one son, Ikhwan Hafiz. That name does not appear in the manifest of eight, comprising two crew members and six passengers.

The lawfirm of Rahman Rohaida, representing Ikhwan Hafiz, confirmed that he was not on board the plane.

Confusion most likely arose when the manifest was shared online and one of the passengers was Khairil Azwan bin Jamaludin.

Meanwhile, another passenger has been confirmed to be Pahang state executive councillor and Pelangai assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun.

The other names on the manifest are Shahrul Kamal Roslan, Heikal Aras Abdul Azim, Shaharul Amir Omar, Mohamad Naim Fawwaz Mohamed Muaidi, Muhammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki and Idris Abdol Talib @ Ramali.

The aircraft, with the tail number N28JV, is operated by Jet Valet Sdn Bhd.

In a statement, the company said they would extend their full commitment and cooperation to the authorities with regard to the crash investigation.

What happened?

A Beechcraft Premier 1 private jet with the tail number N28JV crashed near Elmina, Sungai Buloh just minutes before it was supposed to land at the Subang International Airport at about 2.51pm.

It departed the Langkawi International Airport at 2.08pm.

