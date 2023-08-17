Authorities Confirm Plane Crash In Sungai Buloh, 8 On Board

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

LATEST UPDATE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia confirmed that a Beechcraft Premier 1 with the tail number N28JV had crashed near Elmina, Sungai Buloh today.

The aircraft is operated by JetValet Sdn Bhd and was carrying eight on board. It was en route from the Langkawi Internatioinal Airport to the Subang International Airport. It took off at 2.08pm.

CAAM said the conditions of the six passengers and two flight crew are unknown at present.

“The safety investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016,” said CAAM CEO Datuk Norazman Mahmud.

He informed that the aircraft had received landing clearance from the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower at 2.48pm.

However, at 2.51pm, the tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but there was no mayday call made by the plane.

The Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre was then activated to coordinate the search and rescue mission.

Meanwhile, the Elmina exit (3504) on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway is now temporarily closed to traffic on both sides.

#Elmina | Persimpangan Elmina (EXIT 3504)iaitu laluan keluar dan masuk ke Elmina di kedua-dua arah dari Lebuhraya GCE ditutup buat sementara waktu sehingga kerja-kerja pembersihan dan siasatan selesai. — PROLINTAS GCE (@GCEtrafik) August 17, 2023

Social media went wild earlier when various footage of the crash site went viral.

Astagfirullah kejadian di Elmina kapal terbang terhempas, setakat ni terlibat motorsikal dan kapal terbang pic.twitter.com/iItJviyYDS — Qamahl…. (@qamahl) August 17, 2023

The crash site is near Elmina’s Rainbow Bridge, approximately 4.87km away from the Subang International Airport.

According to Berita Harian, one of the passengers on board the aircraft was a Pahang state executive councillor (exco).

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan in a press conference at the crash site said the plane was believed to have hit a car with one person inside and a motorcycle with a rider on it.

He said they believe at the moment 10 people were killed in this tragedy.

While the identity of the passengers on board have not been released by the authorities, Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman shared on Twitter that she received information that the crash involved Pahang exco Datuk Seri Johari Harun who is also Pelangai assemblyman.

17 Ogos 2023 | Khamis



Pada petang ini, satu berita tergempar membabitkan nahas pesawat ringan di Elmina, Shah Alam. Amat mendukacitakan apabila melibatkan seorang kawan saya, Allahyarham YB Dato' Sri Johari Harun, EXCO Pahang yang juga ADUN Pelangai di bawah Parlimen Bentong.… pic.twitter.com/e2HN3XJKl9 — Rara 🇲🇾 (@youngsyefura) August 17, 2023

What’s being said on social media

On social media, the tail number N28JV linked to the crash, surfaced prior to CAAM’s confirmation.

Checks on Flight Aware found that the aircraft had indeed departed the Langkawi International Airport at 2.08pm with its last recorded position near Subang Jaya at 2.49pm.

Its last recorded speed was 180mph.

A Facebook user who uploaded a video at the crash site claimed that a biker was hit. In the video, a motorcycle is spotted on fire.

N28JV

Flight Aware’s aircraft details puts the owner of the Beechcraft Premier 1 as Delaware Aircraft Trust LLC since 3 May 2023.

On its website, the company says they process Owner Trusts, enabling non United States citizens register their aircraft on the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) registry.

The aircraft is an eight-seater with two engines.

Including today’s tragic flight, the plane has a total of five recorded flight paths since 3 August.

Flight Aware puts the plane as flying out of Subang yesterday, headed for Pahang. It later took off from Pahang and flew to Langkawi.

On 3 August, the plane flew from Subang Airport to the Sultan Mahmud International Airport in Kuala Terengganu and returned to Subang Airport the next day.

