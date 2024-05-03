KL Wellness City Launches 624-Bed Tertiary Hospital & Pledges RM2mil To Assist B40 Community

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Southeast Asia’s first purpose-built township, KL Wellness City (KLWC), has launched its flagship tertiary hospital through KL International Hospital Sdn Bhd.

The first phase of KLIH is anticipated to reach a development value of RM1 billion, with targeted completion in the second quarter of 2026 and an expected opening in the third quarter of the same year.

Currently, the substructure works have been completed and the construction of the main building is now in full swing.

KLIH is set to be a 624-bed tertiary hospital, with the potential to expand up to 1,000 beds, and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to provide a comprehensive and integrated healthcare service ecosystem that complements the overall healthcare and wellness concept and provisions within KL Wellness City.

The launch of international tertiary hospital by KL Wellness City witnessed by YB Datuk Seri Dr. Haji Dzulkefly Ahmad, Minister of Health (6th from left), YB Puan Anfaal, Member of the Selangor State Executive Council (Women and Family Empowerment, Social Welfare & Care Economy) (4th from right), Dato’ Dr. Colin Lee, Managing Director of KL Wellness Cit (5th from left) and YB Puan Teresa Kok, Member of Parliament Seputeh (4th from left) together with the management team of KL Wellness City.

Speaking at the event, Health Minister YB Datuk Seri Dr. Haji Dzulkefly Ahmad said, “I would like to congratulate KL International Hospital Sdn Bhd on the momentous launch of the international tertiary hospital in KL Wellness City. This visionary development augurs well and complements the Government’s vision and effort to be the world’s leading medical and healthcare one-stop centre. I’m pleased to see a strong commitment to investing and leveraging information and communications technology (ICT) within the hospital, in its quest to be equipped

with the first and best medical innovation including robotics in Malaysia.”

“The Ministry of Health sincerely thanks KL International Hospital Sdn Bhd for their pledge of RM2 million to support B40 individuals seeking medical treatment. This generous contribution enhances our efforts to provide accessible healthcare to underprivileged communities, reinforcing our shared commitment to health equity in Malaysia. It is also encouraging to see KL Wellness City’s continuous efforts in bringing joy to the various communities this Raya celebration, including the children. Truly, your commitment helps to enhance the lives of the community in our

society,” said Dzulkefly.

KL International Hospital Sdn Bhd has pledged RM2 million to support the medical needs of the B40 community in Malaysia. This initiative aligns with the company’s mission to advocate wellness and foster an all-inclusive community, while supporting the Ministry of Health’s goals in serving the healthcare needs of the underprivileged community in Malaysia.

This pledge comes at a timely moment after the recent launch of the Health Equity For Affordable and Rapid Treatment (HEART) program, which offers free treatment to patients from government hospitals. This further enhances the Ministry of Health’s commitment to accessible healthcare through robust public-private collaborations.

From L to R: Dato’ Dr. Mohd Azman Bin Yacob (Director of Medical Development Division Ministry of Health Malaysia), Dato’ Dr. Colin Lee (Managing Director of KL Wellness City), Datuk Seri Dr. Haji Dzulkefly Ahmad (Minister of Health Malaysia) and Dr. Mimi Zalwani Binti Zakaria (Deputy Director of Medical Practice Division Ministry of Health Malaysia) at the ceremony where KL International Hospital Sdn Bhd pledged RM2 million for the B40 community in support of Ministry of Health initiatives.

“As we launch the KL International Hospital Sdn Bhd within the KL Wellness City, we’re not just constructing a state-of-the-art facility but infusing it with a cutting-edge healthcare ecosystem. This development represents our commitment to enhancing the standard of living through integrated wellness and healthcare, setting a new benchmark for medical excellence in Malaysia as well as Southeast Asia. Our aim is clear: to redefine the boundaries of healthcare, attract top-tier medical talent and provide unparalleled patient care,” said Dato’ Dr. Colin Lee, Managing Director of KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd.

Strategically located in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, with easy access to international airports, KLIH will feature 22 operating theatres, including provisions for robotic surgery and two hybrid operating theatres.

By offering a wide range of medical services, from intricate surgeries to tertiary and secondary care, the hospital aims to attract leading specialists to enhance care and use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to minimise wait times for patients. Additionally, the hospital is pursuing Green Building Index certification, underscoring its dedication to sustainable development alongside its global healthcare services.

About KL Wellness City

KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd is the master township developer. At the forefront of wellness and healthcare, KL Wellness City is the first in Southeast Asia to cultivate a lifestyle fully integrated with healthcare.

Pioneering a comprehensive ecosystem embodying healthcare and wellness living, KL Wellness City’s concept is uniquely modelled by its declaration to redefining, strengthening, and broadening our experience of health and quality of life.

Sharing in this vision of building a 360-degree wellness hub, the KL Wellness City community boasts The International Tertiary Hospital, Medical Suites, innovation laboratories, clinical R&D facilities, healthcare company office towers, a retirement resort, a Healthcare Hub, wellness-centric serviced apartments, a fitness-based Central Park, and more.

Serving as a healthcare nexus, these pivotal elements collectively render KL Wellness City the ultimate one-stop oasis for the body and the mind. Each component of this township is carefully conceptualised to excel both independently and collectively as a part of the community’s integrated ecosystem encompassing medical care, healthcare, wellness and fitness.

For more information, kindly visit: http://klwellnesscity.com/

