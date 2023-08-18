Victims Of Elmina Crash: Stories Behind Their Names

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The deadly crash that shocked the nation yesterday claimed the lives of 10.

Eight were those on board the Beechcraft Premier 1 private jet, while two were unsuspecting road users going about their day in the Elmina township near Sungai Buloh.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke yesterday released the name on the flight manifest of the aircraft which had the tail number N28JV.

Pilots

Shahrul Kamal Roslan

Heikal Aras Abdul Azim

Passengers

Datuk Seri Johari Harun

Khairul Azwan Jamaludin

Mohamad Naim Fawwaz Mohamed Muaidi

Muhammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki

Shaharul Amir Omar

Idris Abdol Talib @ Ramali

As for the road users, one of the victims was a food delivery rider from Sidam, Kedah while the other was a Grab rider from Perlis.

Sharipuddin Shaari – Grab driver

The 53-year-old was a driver for e-hailing company Grab.

According to the police, he had not taken on any new passengers since 2pm. The crash took place at 2.41pm. This led police to believe that he was alone in his car at the time of the crash.

On Facebook, Hazwani Hamdan shared that Sharipuddin was a relative whom they called Pokcik Din.

She also shared the screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation between Sharipuddin and his wife, identified as Suriana by Hazwani.

In the conversation, Sharipuddin sent a selfie to his wife, talking about a cut he sustained from his spectacles. The wife joked that he was rough (ganas). He replied with a joke, saying, “Yea rough, but just a little cut and I’m complaining to my wife.”

Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Salleh – Food delivery rider

Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Salleh, 32, was from Sidam, Kedah. He worked as a food delivery rider and was the motorcyclist killed in yesterday’s crash.

Nurul Nazihah who said she was Muhamad Hafiz’s cousin shared on Facebook that she did not expect the victim of the crash was her own relative.

Referring to him as Apit, she said he was a good person.

The last wefie

A photo of the passengers on board the plane prior to the crash had been circulating on social media. It shows four of the six passengers in what is believed to be their last wefie.

Datuk Seri Johari Harun – passenger

One of the victims on the plane was Johari, who was a Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblyman for the Pelangai seat in Pahang.

He was also the state executive councillor (exco) for the Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee. The 53-year-old was a businessman before he stood for election the first time last year. He was however active in the Bentong Umno division prior to being selected as Pelangai candidate. He is married to Datin Seri Maziah Samsudin.

Shahrul Kamal Roslan – pilot

The pilot of the ill-fated Beechcraft plane was a 42-year-old family man. He had four children.

According to his mother, Mahanom Ismail, his last words to her were: “Adik sayang mama sangat-sangat.” (I love you so much, mom.)

Meanwhile, Johor Corporation (JCorp) in a Facebook post announced that one of the victims of the crash was the son-in-law of the company’s president and chief executive Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim.

The company did not disclose the name of the son-in-law, however in an interview of Mahanom by press members, she had said that funeral arrangements for her son would be discussed with his “in-laws’ family Datuk Syed Mohamed” first.

Mahanom told reporters that her son was the youngest of two and was very close to her.

Idris Abdol Talib @ Ramali – passenger

Idris was Johari’s special officer and the older brother of Pahang Bersatu Youth chief Nurul Qomar Abdol Talib.

The 41-year-old leaves behind his wife, Adlina Aisyah Ahmad Rusli and three children, the youngest one is just two-months-old while the oldest is 14.

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ



Seluruh negara telah digemparkan dengan tragedi nahas kemalangan pesawat terhempas di Elmina petang hari ini.



Difahamkan bahawa salah seorang mangsa nahas ini, Allahyarham Idris Abdol Talib @ Ramali, Pegawai Khas kepada Dato' Sri… pic.twitter.com/kNLHeESd8F — Wan Ahmad Fayhsal (@wanfayhsal) August 18, 2023

Mohamad Naim Fawwaz Mohamed Muaidi – passenger

Mohamad Naim Fawwaz was a pilot by profession but was a passenger on board the crashed plane.

On Facebook, his friend Gazze Azri recalled what a good friend he was. They had both been in flying school more than a decade ago.

On Twitter, Ali Amir Razali, a BN leader sent his condolences to Muhammad Naim Fawwaz’s family saying he was the pilot during their skydiving training in Segamat in 2012.

Salam takziah buat keluarga Kapten Naim Fawwaz, salah seorang mangsa nahas kapal terbang Elmina petang tadi.



Merupakan seorang Pengakap Udara Ibu Pejabat M’sia dan pilot semasa latihan payung terjun kami di Segamat tahun 2012.



He has gone home ☉ . Rest well brother😢 pic.twitter.com/IO231nPsAy — Ali Amir Razali 🇲🇾 (@aliamirrazali) August 17, 2023

