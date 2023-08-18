Elmina Crash Claims The Lives Of Food Delivery Rider, Grab Driver

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The motorcyclist who died in yesterday’s Elmina plane crash was identified as Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Salleh, a 32-year-old man from Sidam, Kedah.

As reported by MStar, his cousin, Nurul Nazihah said that he was a UiTM graduate and finished his studies in 2017. Since then, he moved from his hometown to Kuala Lumpur to be a food delivery rider.

She told Mstar that she didn’t expect the rider in the video to be her own cousin. She only knew of the news after Maghrib yesterday, when the authorities called his mother’s house.

“He was a soft-spoken guy and he never engaged in pointless chatter,” she said.

Allahu Akbar. No wonder I felt so sad, sympathizing with the rider who got caught in the accident with the plane near Elmina this afternoon… Turns out, he’s my own cousin. I can’t handle this.



The police just managed to identify Apit as one of the victims involved. I plead for all of you to pray for Allah to forgive his sins, place him among the believers, and grant strength to our family.



Al-Fatihah for Apit… Allah loves the good-heart. Please pray that Allah bestows Paradise upon him. Victim’s cousin via Facebook

He should’ve come home in a few days

The first among 5 siblings, the victim’s sister asked if anyone close to him could help their family identify his body last night when they were on their way to KL from Taman Sidam Kiri, Sungai Petani as reported by Berita Harian.

Her family received the news yesterday after Maghrib prayers and at the time of the message, they were on their way to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang, Selangor for the identification process of her deceased brother.

“I am the sister of Muhamad Hafiz. My brother was involved in the plane crash accident in Subang. Are there any close friends who can help at the Klang District Police Headquarters (IPD) for body identification?” asked his sister, Norhikmah Muhammad Salleh, 26, when she conveyed a message in a Whatsapp group of several p-hailing workers based in Subang Bestari.

She and her family admitted that they were shocked and devastated by the news, but they accepted God’s will.

Our parents advised us to accept our brother’s passing, and they asked us to pray that all his matters be made easy.



My brother’s remains will be brought back to be buried in Taman Sidam Kiri, Sungai Petani, shortly after all procedures are completed. Victim’s sister

According to her, her brother expressed his intention to return to their hometown to prepare for his sister’s wedding when his father contacted him last week.

“My brother mentioned he wanted to return on 20 August, and our family planned to prepare for my sister’s wedding scheduled for 26 August.

“However, Allah loves my brother more. Despite being a quiet and stern guy, he was very compassionate,” she stated.

Muhamad Hafiz was among the 10 victims killed in the crash of the Beechcraft Premier 1 private jet in Elmina, Sungai Buloh at 2.40 pm, yesterday.

The other victims include 6 passengers along with two pilots as well as one driver in a car.

The driver in the car has been identified as a Grab driver, according to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

As reported by Buletin TV3, Razarudin said the driver was believed to have been alone in his car as he had stopped taking passengers from 2 pm.

“We have checked with the e-hailing company and we were told that at the time of the incident, the Grab driver had not taken on any new passengers,” he was quoted as saying.

