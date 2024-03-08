Fans Mourn Death Of Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama
His timeless art will continue to bring joy to the world, even after his passing.
It was sadly announced on Twitter that Akira Toriyama, the creator of “Dragon Ball” passed away at the age of 68.
A statement was shared on Dragon Ball’s official Twitter account to inform that Toriyama passed away on 1 March, due to an “acute subdural haematoma”, also known as blood clots on the brain.
Toriyama was actively working on several projects at the time of his death and had many more ideas to explore, according to AFP.
According to The Japan Times, a funeral service was held amongst Toriyami’s immediate family members.
Official farewell event dates are yet to be announced for the public to share their last goodbyes.
In 1978, Toriyama set out to debut into the comic scene with “Wonder Island.”
Following his progress of work, he has produced many comic and manga series, including the popular Dragon Ball, which began serialization in 1984.
Dragon ball has become an international success with its adaptation into animation and its live-action series.
Toriyama is a legend, and his art is appreciated all across the globe.
