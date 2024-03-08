Fans Mourn Death Of Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It was sadly announced on Twitter that Akira Toriyama, the creator of “Dragon Ball” passed away at the age of 68.

A statement was shared on Dragon Ball’s official Twitter account to inform that Toriyama passed away on 1 March, due to an “acute subdural haematoma”, also known as blood clots on the brain.

Toriyama was actively working on several projects at the time of his death and had many more ideas to explore, according to AFP.

According to The Japan Times, a funeral service was held amongst Toriyami’s immediate family members.

Official farewell event dates are yet to be announced for the public to share their last goodbyes.

In 1978, Toriyama set out to debut into the comic scene with “Wonder Island.”

Following his progress of work, he has produced many comic and manga series, including the popular Dragon Ball, which began serialization in 1984.

Dragon ball has become an international success with its adaptation into animation and its live-action series.

Toriyama is a legend, and his art is appreciated all across the globe.

His timeless art will continue to bring joy to the world, even after his passing.

RIP to Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragonball Z, he was 68 years old



This one really hurts. This guy is responsible for so many peoples introduction to Anime. I know Dragonball was one of the first anime I ever watched myself.



A legend who we will NEVER forget. pic.twitter.com/MPdEusMVK2 — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) March 8, 2024

The way that Dragonball changed my life and the life of so many can not be overstated.



That show taught me resiliency, perseverance, to never lose hope even in the worst times, and the strength one can display from their love for others.



I needed Dragonball. When I think… pic.twitter.com/ZvV1eL7u6a — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) March 8, 2024

Akira Toriyama. Thank you for blessing us with the gift that united us all…#DragonBall #DragonBallZ #DragonBallSuper



Rest In Peace, brother. pic.twitter.com/zuW7uPtFjK — ♠️♥️🎮🐶The Ruck🐶🎮♦️♣️ (@TheRuck86) March 8, 2024

#DragonBall#DragonBallZ#DragonBallSuper



Rest in piece Akira Toriyama you were a legend and made millions of people around the world happy we'll never forget you pic.twitter.com/9f8v7RJWm9 — Copyablerelic0 | Bambietta's husband (@Copyablerelic0) March 8, 2024

