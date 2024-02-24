This CNY, Grab Driver & Delivery-Partners Show Us How To #GongXiMakan With All!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

CNY is a joyous occasion marked by celebrations, spending time with family and friends, giving and receiving of ang paus, and indulging in good food.

However, some of us don’t have the privilege or the opportunity to enjoy the festive season. Those who don’t have family to call their own, don’t have the money to indulge in non-essentials or don’t even have a place to call home.

It’s heartbreaking to see. Sometimes we’re left wondering if there’s more we can do to ease their burdens and bring a glimmer of joy in their lives.

This CNY, Grab driver and delivery-partners took on the mantle of spreading love and to #GongXiMakan For All!

(Credit: Grab Malaysia)

When you do charity, you don’t [expect to] get anything from them, but you will get a lot of blessings from the people you help. Shanlee Tan Bin Shamsuri Tan, Grab driver since September 2017

Joining forces with NGOs including The Lost Food Project, Kechara Soup Kitchen, Happy Charity Association, and several GrabFood restaurants, the #GongXiMakan For All campaign was aimed at providing meals and essentials to underserved communities across the country while also sharing some warmth and fellowship with those who are often overlooked in society.

In the Klang Valley, Grab driver and delivery-partners collaborated with The Lost Food Project (TLFP), a food rescue NGO committed to combating hunger and climate change by addressing food waste.

TLFP collects excess food, preventing it from going to waste, and redistributes it to over 80 charities and thousands of B40 families in less privileged areas, irrespective of their background.

Grab driver and delivery-partners meet people from different walks of life every day.

Once there was a lady who told me her husband ran away. She needs to work to support her mother and her 2 children. The fare for her ride was RM10~, but I just collected RM1 from her. Quay Mee Hua, Grab driver since December 2018

(Credit: Grab Malaysia)

The #GongXiMakan For All campaign provided an opportunity to extend a helping hand beyond their usual capacity to make a positive impact on the lives they encounter.

Collectively, this community of Grab driver and delivery-partners utilised soup kitchen locations to serve warm meals sponsored by various GrabFood restaurants to over 700 homeless individuals in marginalised areas across Klang Valley, Penang, Ipoh, Johor Bahru, Melaka, Kuantan, Kuching, and Kota Kinabalu.

Additionally, they distributed food essential packs, including items like rice, sugar, and eggs, benefiting 300 lower-income households in these regions.

The initiative aimed to address the rising poverty levels exacerbated by the pandemic, with a 58% increase in households living below the poverty line and a tripling of those in extreme poverty to 78,000.

We hope that other companies will do this kind of thing regularly… because [there are people facing hardships all year long]. Mohamad Fazli bin Jamhari, Grab delivery-partner since June 2018

#GongXiMakan For All aims to foster inclusivity and generate positive social change for the underserved and marginalised communities.

(Credit: Grab Malaysia)

Because these are large-scale efforts, it’s easy to dismiss the numbers as just a record of another CSR campaign. But each number represents an individual whose lives have been touched in this season.

By extending their hand to these communities, this community of Grab driver and delivery-partners not only make them feel seen and heard, but also loved.

In many ways, Grab driver and delivery-partners are the true face of the company.

(Credit: TRP)

They are the frontline ambassadors who directly engage with customers and reflect the brand’s values through their dedicated service.

Watch the video below to witness how the #GongXiMakan For All campaign not only brought joy to the recipients but to the Grab driver and delivery-partners who participated as well!

Kudos to these amazing Grab driver and delivery-partners who show us that a job isn’t just a job; it’s an act of service.

