Good Samaritan Blames Himself For Failing To Save Foodpanda Rider After Elmina Crash

The recent plane crash incident in Elmina near Sungai Buloh was witnessed by Muhd Affendi Sobri, who was driving a truck within the vicinity at the time.

mStar quoted him saying he took the fire extinguisher from the truck and continued approaching the victim.

Muhd Affendi said the victim was still moving, and he tried to get close to him, but there were still explosions.

♬ original sound – Affy Ndy @affyndy assalamualaikum selamat petang.: kapal terhempas depan mata saya… dan saya turun dari lori.. terdengar yang arwah mintk tlg.. dan saya ambil pemadam api yang ada di dalam lori.. saya terus pergi dekat arwah.. masa tu arwah masih bergerak.. dan saya nak rapat dengan arwah masih ada barang2 yang meletup.. dan berapa saat saja.. saya trus pergi dekat arwah tembak pemadam api.. tapi pemadam api saya tak ckup untuk padam api di badan arwah.. #sayas sudah cuba nak selamatkan rider moto… maafkan saya…al fatihah untuk arwah… #fypppp

He continued to spray the victim with the fire extinguisher, but it was not enough to put out the fire on him.

I’m sorry, I couldn’t save the dead, I did my best. Muhd Affendi said that he felt guilty for not being able to save the victim.

The deceased was later identified as Muhammad Hafiz Muhamad Salleh, a Foodpanda delivery rider involved in the crash.

The incident also claimed the lives of nine others.

Because he couldn’t save the victim, Muhd Affendi still couldn’t calm down or even sleep at night.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragedy.

Investigators race against time

Due to the lack of a flight data recorder, investigators rely on ground evidence to determine the cause of the Elmina plane crash.

Investigators must collect and assemble the plane debris to discover why the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed shortly before landing at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang on Thursday.

The cockpit voice recorder, retrieved from the crash site, must also be examined.

The debris, particularly the engine components, can help provide a better understanding of the intensity of the crash.

Cops say American aviation experts to assist locals with Elmina crash investigations https://t.co/qDBJK7Emhn — Malay Mail (@malaymail) August 19, 2023

The investigation team must quickly collect and assemble the debris to avoid contamination from weather exposure and heat and humidity changes at the crash site.

According to experts, the lack of a mayday call could be due to the pilots’ focus on navigating the plane during emergencies, leaving them with no room to communicate with the air traffic controller.

Elmina crash pilot did not call 'mayday'. Why is this signifcant?



A: History

The term ‘Mayday’ is from the French phrase ‘m’aider’ which means ‘help me’. First used in 1920s



B: Why Mayday important?

Mayday distress call in aviation was in response to the growing need for a… — Ibrahim Sani (@ibrahimsaninet) August 17, 2023

The final moments of flight N28JV indicated a catastrophic loss of flight controls, possibly due to engine flameout, overloading, or a mechanical malfunction.

NST quoted retired Royal Malaysian Air Force captain Abdul Rahmat Omar Mohd Haniff as saying that the Beechcraft aircraft may have encountered a catastrophic loss of control caused by mechanical failure, human error, or weather.

