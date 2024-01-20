Grab In Talks With Its Riders After Protests About Revised Fare Structures

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A group of about 300 Grab delivery riders staged a peaceful protest outside the company’s headquarters yesterday evening (19 January) after Grab’s move to revamp its earnings framework.

The Grab Blackout campaign took place from 7am to midnight, affecting food orders and deliveries for the day.

The new fare structure was supposedly aimed to provide fair and sustainable earning opportunities. Grab said it’s to ensure its riders are fairly compensated for every booking they complete.

The new fares were done based on recent feedback from riders about bookings that involve longer wait times at merchants’ outlets or farther pick-ups.

However, this is a different reality for Grab riders. The main demand at the protest was to have Grab reinstate the previous base fare of RM5 for deliveries within Klang Valley, which was already low. It was allegedly reduced to RM4 earlier this week.

Persatuan Perpaduan Rakan Penghantar Malaysia (Penghantar) said the new fare structure was opaque, and the new rates were low. The association also asked for the government to intervene.

Negotiations are in progress

Penghantar’s representatives met with Grab’s management during the protest yesterday.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Penghantar’s vice-president, Abdul Hakim Abdul Rani, said the discussion went smoothly. The talks included asking Grab to maintain pickup bonuses for riders.

Some Grab riders have complained that they have not been receiving pickup bonuses. Hakim said another protest involving more riders will be held next week if their demands are unmet within five days.

Grab released a statement saying it recognised riders’ concerns regarding the new fare structure and is actively engaging with them to address the issues.

Grab added that “a good number of active delivery partners” have benefited from the new fare structure for the past few days.

Grab said these riders benefited from incentives during peak hours and received fairer total compensation for the time spent and distance travelled to complete the job.

Grab ends the statement with a promise to work with its delivery-partners to resolve the issues. Grab also thanked them for engaging with them constructively and peacefully.

