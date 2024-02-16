Delivery Rider Torched Auxiliary Cop Car In PJ For TikTok Views

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The authorities have arrested a delivery rider who set an auxiliary police car on fire outside the Mutiara Damansara MRT station yesterday morning.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said they arrested the 26-year-old suspect upon receiving a report regarding the incident.

“We arrested a 26-year-old man at around 12pm at his home in Flora Damansara.

“The suspect is believed to be involved in the incident,” said Mohd Fakhrudin when contacted yesterday.

Since his arrest, police said he supposedly did it to gain high visibility and interactions on TikTok, as reported by the Star.

How did he do it?

According to Mohd Fakhrudin, the suspect allegedly used petrol bombs to set the vehicle on fire. A bottle was seized during his arrest as authorities believed it contained petrol.

Several other items too were confiscated from the suspect.

The suspect, who has been a hailing driver for three years, got caught after posting a video of what he did on TikTok.

As seen in the viral clip, the 26-year-old, who was wearing a black t-shirt and a helmet, posed for the camera after committing the deed.

“Satisfied after burning a police car,” wrote the suspect in the five-second clip.

Along with burning the car, he had also vandalised the bus stop at Mutiara Damansara MRT station, writing offensive remarks against the authorities.

Regardless, the clip has since drawn various criticisms from netizens as many were appalled by his actions.

Others, meanwhile, demanded the government to ban TikTok to prevent such things from happening again.

