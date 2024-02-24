Jaya Grocer Founder Teng Yew Huat Passes Away At 68

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Teng Yew Huat, the esteemed founder of the supermarket chain Jaya Grocer, passed away at 68.

Jaya Grocer CEO Adelene Foo confirmed the news in a statement released late last night (23 Feb).

Teng, known for his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to providing Malaysian consumers with a premium grocery shopping experience, founded Jaya Grocer in 2007.

The upscale grocery chain, which industry-watchers say fills a niche between traditional wet markets and larger hypermarts, opened its first location in Petaling Jaya’s Jaya 33 shopping complex.

Over the years, Jaya Grocer steadily expanded across Malaysia under Teng’s leadership, becoming a household name synonymous with quality and convenience.

It operates 50 stores across Malaysia, bringing its diverse selection of imported and locally sourced foods to major cities and suburbs nationwide.

The company’s growth leverages the Teng family’s deep expertise in Malaysian commerce.

Before Jaya Grocer, Teng founded the Teng Minimarket Centre (TMC) in Bangsar, while relatives built the Giant grocery store franchise.

TMC and Giant were later sold to Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings.

Shopping Just Got Better

The company’s commitment to offering a wide range of high-quality fresh produce and groceries has set them apart in the competitive retail market.

This legacy was recently reinforced through a strategic acquisition by Grab Holdings, which saw the tech giant taking a significant stake in Jaya Grocer Holdings.

Grab and Jaya Grocer have emphasized the synergy between Grab’s delivery fleet and capabilities with Jaya Grocer’s strong retail presence.

This collaboration aims to revolutionize the grocery shopping experience by making it easier for customers to purchase groceries on demand.

Teng’s vision has propelled Jaya Grocer to the forefront of retail innovation, with services like GrabPay and GrabRewards now integrated into all Jaya Grocer stores.

