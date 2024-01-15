Growing Great! Jaya Grocer Opens 49th Outlet

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Jaya Grocer, Malaysia’s leading mass-premium supermarket brand, heralded the start of yet another successful year with the opening of its 49th store at Plaza Shah Alam here – its third in the State capital after Plaza Jelutong and Ardence Labs.

CEO Adelene Foo said the occasion was a fitting tribute to its customers in Shah Alam who have given overwhelming support to the home-grown brand over the years.

We opened the first store back in 2007 in Selangor and it’s particularly meaningful that, after almost 17 years, we’re opening our 49th store in the Selangor State capital. Adelene Foo, Jaya Grocer CEO

Gracing the launch over the weekend was Selangor State Exco Member for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Mohd Najwan Halimi who is also the Kota Anggerik assemblyman.

Along with invited guests, he was treated to a sterling display of local kompang and gendang by local troupes during the opening ceremony.

In recounting Jaya Grocer’s presence in Shah Alam, Foo said the first outlet in the city at Plaza Jelutong was open on 29 September 2012 and quickly created a reputation for high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

City folks also thronged its second outlet at Ardence Labs leading the brand to add Plaza Shah Alam to its network.

With this auspicious start to the new year, Foo said Jaya Grocer’s network expansion plans are on track and she looked forward to a better year in 2024.

We expect this year to be better in tandem with the higher economic growth forecast by most research houses. With our three outlets in this city strategically positioned, our customers in Shah Alam can enjoy even greater accessibility to our premium range of products, reinforcing our commitment to serving the community more efficiently. Adelene Foo, Jaya Grocer CEO

To reward customers in Shah Alam, Jaya Grocer is offering promotion deals until 21 January that includes special discounts on a variety of essential items such as vegetables, poultry, and meat, as well as enticing offers on imported snacks and cat food.

Soon after the opening ceremony, Jaya Grocer hosted a cooking demonstration by well-known TV host and celebrity chef Fikree Aznan, who wowed the audience with his impressive culinary skills. Customers were also treated to photo opportunities with chef Fikree in a meet-and-greet session, with many getting an autographed MimpikitaApron from him.

Like other Jaya Grocer stores, the Plaza Shah Alam outlet also offers online shopping via GrabMart for the best all-inclusive customer experience.

Customers get to enjoy even more value deals and discounts every month through the Jaya Grocer Membership program powered by Grab. Access to the membership programme is available directly via the Grab mobile app.

