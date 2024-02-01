Jaya Grocer Now 50-Strong With Latest Outlet In Seremban

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Jaya Grocer opened its 50th outlet at the Seremban Prima Mall here on 31 January, making it the first such mass-premium supermarket in the state capital and its second in Negeri Sembilan.

The leading mass-premium supermarket brand kicked off the year with bullish projections for its network expansion in 2024 on the back of stronger economic growth as forecast by many analysts and research houses.

This 50th outlet was opened barely three weeks after Plaza Shah Alam in Selangor on 13 January.

Jaya Grocer CEO Adelene Foo said this 50th store was most strategically located within walking distance of the Seremban General Post Office, the Main Railway Station as well as amongst high-traffic Government offices and nestled in the shopping district.

We are making this major investment into a 27,000-sq-ft store here in a fitting tribute to all our customers in Negri Sembilan who had been highly supportive ever since we opened at Mesa Mall in Nilai back in 2017. We’re thankful for the tremendous support by our Negri Sembilan customers and we want to expand our network in the State. We’ll consider other locations in the State if given the opportunity and when the terms are right. Adelene Foo, Jaya Grocer CEO

Foo added that they were honoured to be the only mass-premium supermarket brand in Seremban, and look forward to offering their vast range of fresh produce and also imported products that locals here haven’t had the chance to try.

This is very much part of the Jaya Grocer service promise in providing convenience for our customers. Adelene Foo, Jaya Grocer CEO

To reward customers in Seremban, Jaya Grocer is offering promotion deals until 18 February that includes special discounts on a variety of essential items such seafood, cooking oil, frozen meat, as well as cleaning items.

A home-grown brand, Jaya Grocer is well known for its wide range of quality fresh ingredients and imported goods. The versatile and innovative group has store formats ranging from shophouse clusters and neighbourhood malls to large city malls.

Like other Jaya Grocer stores, the Seremban Prima outlet also offers online shopping via GrabMart for the best all-inclusive customer experience.

Customers get to enjoy even more value deals and discounts every month through the Jaya Grocer Membership program powered by Grab. Access to the membership programme is available directly via the Grab mobile app.

