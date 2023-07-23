The 1975 Cancels Performances In Indonesia And Taiwan Due To “Current Circumstances”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The British band The 1975 was supposed to perform at We The Fest in Jakarta, Indonesia, after performing at Good Vibes Festival 2023 in Malaysia.

Based on the group’s latest statement, they would not be performing in Indonesia and Taiwan after all due to “current circumstances.”

While the band did not elaborate further, the band’s frontman Matty Healy stoked controversy at GVF2023.

He allegedly behaved rudely on stage before the performance and called out the Malaysian government regarding LGBT rights in the country.

He then kissed his bandmate Ross MacDonald on stage to probably prove a point.

The band had to cut their set short as they were banned from Kuala Lumpur due to their stunt.

Concert cancellation affected other music artists

The aftermath saw Day 2 and Day 3 of the festival to be cancelled upon orders from Digital and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The concert cancellation affected other music artists that were supposed to perform at GVF2023 such as Kid Laroi, The Strokes, Dhruv, and local singer-songwriter Talitha Tan.

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes apologised on Instagram to Malaysian fans who had waited for the band to perform in Malaysia for 20 years. He said the band will figure something out one way or another.

Meanwhile, Talitha had a song tribute to her mother prepared and was disappointed when she missed the chance to do so at GVF2023.

London-based pop and R&B singer Dhruv apologised for missing the show as he was unable to enter the country due to circumstances out of his control.

Dhruv said on his Instagram Story that, as far as he was aware, his situation was unrelated to Matty Healy.

On a positive note, Kid Laroi managed to hold a small performance at a hotel bar to the delight of his fans.

Police report lodged against The 1975

Currently, the police are looking into the incident involving The 1975 at GVF2023 after receiving three reports.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the reports were about the alleged offensive behaviour of the band at the concert.

The case will be investigated under Sections 504 and 509 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and insulting the modesty of a person.

The band is also investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act for insulting behaviour.

