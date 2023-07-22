Fahmi Fadzil Orders Immediate Cancellation Of Good Vibes Festival 2023

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Fahmi Fadzil, the Minister of Communications and Digital, has announced the immediate cancellation of the rest of the Good Vibes Festival 2023, organised by Future Sound Asia. The decision comes in response to the controversial performance by British rock band “The 1975” in Sepang last night.

The Minister reiterated the government’s firm stance on not compromising with any party that challenges, degrades, or violates Malaysian law. He emphasised the importance of respecting local manners and cultural values, stating that creative industries and freedom of speech are supported by the government, but should not touch on sensitivities within society.

The cancellation of the festival events, which were supposed to take place yesterday through tomorrow, 23rd July, may have implications for ticket buyers. As such, Fahmi Fadzil has urged the organisers to establish a compensation mechanism for those who have purchased tickets.

