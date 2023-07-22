TRP
The Implications Of Future Concert Performances In Malaysia After Matty Healy's Stunt At GVF2023
The Implications Of Future Concert Performances In Malaysia After Matty Healy's Stunt At GVF2023

Matty Healy’s actions at Good Vibes Festival 2023 last night might cause more trouble for Malaysians and the local LGBT community he supposedly tried to help.

by
July 22, 2023

The lead singer of 1975 Matty Healy has been allegedly banned from the country after ranting about the lack of LGBT rights in Malaysia and the government at the Good Vibes Festival (GVF) last night.

Since the news broke, there have been reports from concert attendees that Healy exhibited problematic and unprofessional behaviour before performing.

Healy allegedly broke GVF’s drone and kept spitting non-stop at concertgoers. He also allegedly said he wasn’t in the mood.

Netizens said Healy’s behaviour was not only disrespectful to his fans but also a waste of time and money spent on the concert.

They said Healy’s job as a music artist was to perform for fans and not make everything political.

Some people pointed out that other music artists such as South Korean singers also respected the country’s laws and sensitivities wherever they perform.

The implications of future performances after Healy’s stunt

Netizens are also furious at Healy for his stunt at the concert, saying that the singer might have made things difficult for locals.

They criticised Healy for acting rashly since the locals would be the ones dealing with the fallout while he flies off elsewhere unscathed.

Malaysia is already struggling to attract international artists to perform, as in the case of Coldplay and Taylor Swift adding more nights in Singapore than Malaysia.

With Healy’s stunt last night, people worry that the government might tighten the reins on concerts and performances from international acts in the country.

If this happens, it would affect the livelihoods of concert organisers and the people working in the industry.

Some people also worry that concerts like GVF might be banned in the future.

Aside from that, Healy’s “attempt” to support LGBT rights might create an even greater backlash against the already marginalised LGBT community here.

Healy’s actions could have actively undermined all the efforts put in by the local LGBT community to create a safe space for themselves.

Netizens hoped that the government would not ban the whole concert because there are other music artists who respect the country’s sensitivities.

GVF is cancelled

Initially, Good Vibes Festival 2023 was scheduled to proceed as usual.

Based on the official statement, those who have a Friday single-day festival wristband will be able to attend the festival on either Saturday or Sunday.

Concertgoers just need to show their Friday single-day wristband at the main entrance for entry.

However, Digital and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil called for GVF2023 to be cancelled effective immediately.

He said there will be no compromise for anyone who challenges, degrades, or violates the law.

