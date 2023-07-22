The Implications Of Future Concert Performances In Malaysia After Matty Healy’s Stunt At GVF2023

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The lead singer of 1975 Matty Healy has been allegedly banned from the country after ranting about the lack of LGBT rights in Malaysia and the government at the Good Vibes Festival (GVF) last night.

Since the news broke, there have been reports from concert attendees that Healy exhibited problematic and unprofessional behaviour before performing.

Healy allegedly broke GVF’s drone and kept spitting non-stop at concertgoers. He also allegedly said he wasn’t in the mood.

Netizens said Healy’s behaviour was not only disrespectful to his fans but also a waste of time and money spent on the concert.

They said Healy’s job as a music artist was to perform for fans and not make everything political.

Some people pointed out that other music artists such as South Korean singers also respected the country’s laws and sensitivities wherever they perform.

You should set the whole context. He was so unprofessional even before the LGBT rant. Broke GVF’s drone, spitting on stage multiple times, drinking on stage and basically opened the show with “I’m not in fucking mood Kuala Lumpur”. What is the fresh hell is that. https://t.co/FTPKJ3Saib — Aly S. Sani (@alyfishit) July 21, 2023

matty healy rlly threw a fit on stage tonight at good vibes fest? he was drunk, broke a drone and went on an unnecessary rant abt lgbt rights in kl.. firstly ur job is to play the show not make it fking political? every country has its rules and even if u dont agree, respect it? — chloe (@nachoindenial) July 21, 2023

Exhibit A: Kpop artist showing respect for the local cultures and norms https://t.co/UZDWRKl2Pr — Sic (@sicfallacy) July 22, 2023

The implications of future performances after Healy’s stunt

Netizens are also furious at Healy for his stunt at the concert, saying that the singer might have made things difficult for locals.

They criticised Healy for acting rashly since the locals would be the ones dealing with the fallout while he flies off elsewhere unscathed.

Malaysia is already struggling to attract international artists to perform, as in the case of Coldplay and Taylor Swift adding more nights in Singapore than Malaysia.

With Healy’s stunt last night, people worry that the government might tighten the reins on concerts and performances from international acts in the country.

If this happens, it would affect the livelihoods of concert organisers and the people working in the industry.

Some people also worry that concerts like GVF might be banned in the future.

Aside from that, Healy’s “attempt” to support LGBT rights might create an even greater backlash against the already marginalised LGBT community here.

Healy’s actions could have actively undermined all the efforts put in by the local LGBT community to create a safe space for themselves.

Netizens hoped that the government would not ban the whole concert because there are other music artists who respect the country’s sensitivities.

Matt Healy is not a hero, he put everyone at GVF at risk, GVF might be banned, we generally don't get many concert here. Worse, he put the LGBTQ community in danger. If the gov decided to take actions, he will be far away in a mansion but the community will be hunted. — Saroarrr (@sara_nikka) July 22, 2023

How’s that “BaSiC HuMaN RiGhTs” when fans pay to watch them perform but got a UNO reverse instead? He has his own stand and views, fine. But his job tonight is to sing, not to start a damn rally la. Idk, all I can say is he singlehandedly wasted everyone’s time, effort & money. https://t.co/Oa0zRhnE51 — Jœ  🦷🪥🇲🇾 (@iamdrjoe) July 21, 2023

Wypipo solving problems with white tools make no heroes. Fk off Matt Healy. You just gave bigots a shit ton more ammo.#The1975 you get to leave the country, it's our queer community that have to deal with stupid politicians and the religious police. Fkin white male privilege. https://t.co/HztEiLyt1u — Nadira Ilana (@feistgeist) July 22, 2023

Malaysian queers have worked HARD to try and campaign for our rights, many of them are entirely volunteer-based and completely funded by other local queers. We pour alot of blood, sweat, and tears to making sure our peers have a safespace, especially in such a hostile environment — Fish (@MercuryJax) July 21, 2023

Many international big acts are vocal in their support for the LGBT community, but when they are invited, they also know how to respect the country and abide by the guidelines set by the government. So, The 1975, you don't have to showcase your wokeness to grab attention. FK OFF! — Brownyn (@brownylon_) July 21, 2023

Kalau nak ban, ban satu band tu je. Takyah nak kacau the remaining days please. Jangan kerana nila setitik rosak susu sebelangga. There are many artists out there who respect sensitivity and won’t do stuff like that.#GVF2023 — Jœ  🦷🪥🇲🇾 (@iamdrjoe) July 21, 2023

GVF is cancelled

Initially, Good Vibes Festival 2023 was scheduled to proceed as usual.

Based on the official statement, those who have a Friday single-day festival wristband will be able to attend the festival on either Saturday or Sunday.

Concertgoers just need to show their Friday single-day wristband at the main entrance for entry.

However, Digital and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil called for GVF2023 to be cancelled effective immediately.

He said there will be no compromise for anyone who challenges, degrades, or violates the law.

