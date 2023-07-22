British Band The 1975’s Performance Cut Short At Good Vibes Festival After Kissing On Stage

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

1975, a popular British band had their set cut short and were allegedly banned from performing at the Good Vibes Festival after mentioning gay rights during their performance.

The incident has sparked outrage among fans and advocates for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) rights.

The band’s lead singer, Matty Healy, reportedly made a statement during their set in support of the community, which led to the festival organizers cutting their performance short and banning them from future events.

The singers were also kissing on stage during the show.

Many fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment and frustration with the organizers’ decision.

The incident highlights the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ+ rights and the importance of creating safe and inclusive spaces for all individuals to express themselves freely.

They would of been banned because of the kiss, not Matty’s speech. They have strict laws there in regards to lgbtq — Tamara ⎕ ♡ (@the1975_tamara) July 21, 2023

the 1975 getting their set cut short and banned just cause they mentioned gay rights at good vibes 😐 — youjin💌 (@ujinsng) July 21, 2023

1975 JUST GOT BANNED IN KL AND THEY PLAYED FOR 30 MINS — megan (taylor’s version) 💌 (@alltoohappier) July 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the organiser has issued a statement saying that the show had to be cut short due to non-compliance with performing guidelines.

Challenges and Discrimination Faced by LGBT Community in Malaysia

LGBT people in Malaysia face severe challenges, prejudices, and threats.

The country does not compromise on LGBT activities because it is viewed as immoral or against religious beliefs.

Both Christianity and Islam have traditionally held negative views towards LGBT individuals.

In Islam, the condemnation of same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage can be derived from a traditional reading of the Qur’an.

In Christianity, some interpretations of the Bible have been used to condemn homosexuality.

Sodomy is a crime with laws strictly enforced, and the Malaysian government has even proposed increasing criminal penalties against LGBT people.

Furthermore, LGBT people have long been criticised in Muslim-majority Malaysia, where gay sex remains banned under British colonial-era law.

Others may believe that being LGBT is a mental disorder or unnatural.

These negative attitudes have led to discrimination, harassment, and violence towards LGBT individuals.

