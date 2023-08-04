You Can Submit Your GVF23 Refund Request From 14 August

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

As the awaited 10-year anniversary concert came to a halt two weeks ago, organisers of the Good Vibes Festival have now figured out a way to refund the money of their concert-goers.

GVF made an announcement regarding the refunds on their social media.

(Credit: Farahin Fadzil / TRP)

They thanked everyone for their patience, support and kind understanding. They have finally figured out a comprehensive refund plan that would accommodate all refund requests.

The refund microsite will be live on 14 August to receive refund submissions from concert-goers.

Thank you for your patience while we work things out. Our #GVF2023 refunds microsite will go live and be ready to receive refund submissions on 14 August 2023. Please stay tuned for updates on further details. pic.twitter.com/6uFOcLhNnE — Good Vibes Festival (@GoodVibesFest) August 3, 2023

Some expect full refunds while some choose not to

Many ticketholders were relieved to hear that they will get their money back. While they do feel bad for Future Sound Asia, some are still hoping for a full refund as they didn’t get to see their favourite artist perform.

Some also chose not to submit their refund requests as they want to continue supporting GVF.

Well, for those concert-goers who paid for the festival and demand a refund, do follow their social media pages for updates regarding the microsite. You can follow them on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

