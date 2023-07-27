Future Sound Asia Mulling Legal Action Against Matty Healy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Future Sound Asia (FSA) is mulling legal action against Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975 following the fiasco at Good Vibes Festival last Friday.

Wan Alman Ariffin, head of entertainment at FSA said this to reporters at the Alife press conference today.

FSA is the organiser of Good Vibes Festival. After Healy’s stage antics, the three-day music festival was ordered to shut.

Yes, we have legal counsel and we are considering legal action. Wan Alman Ariffin, FSA

Also present at the press conference in Publika was Alife president Rizal Kamal.

Speaking to TRP, Rizal informed that The 1975, or any international acts, were paid in full before they performed, which means the organisers were not able to request for a refund in payment, despite The 1975 not having completed their promised set.

However, Rizal said there was still the course of taking legal action.

During the press conference, when asked why it took the organisers of Good Vibes Festival a long time before shutting Matty Healy down, Wan Alman said things like these took time.

Considering it was a big show, they had to go through the band’s tour manager first.

Wan Alman claimed they already told The 1975’s manager to get Healy to stop but the manager seemed hesitant.

“We told them ‘this has to stop, you have to stop Matt Healy, have to stop the band from doing this’,” Wan Alman said.

He said when it looked like the manager wasn’t going to tell the band to stop, the organisers along with the authorities had to stop the show.

“And that’s when the show stopped. All these took a span of just a few minutes.”

READ MORE: British Band The 1975’s Performance Cut Short At Good Vibes Festival After Kissing On Stage

READ MORE: The Implications Of Future Concert Performances In Malaysia After Matty Healy’s Stunt At GVF2023

READ MORE: Matty Healy Has Been Problematic For Some Time, Here’s A Starter List Of His Controversies

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.