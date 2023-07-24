MyCreative Ventures To Provide Assistance To GVF2023 Vendors & Music Artists, Matty Healy Unremorseful

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

As we all know by now, The 1975’s Matty Healy caused a scene on Friday at the Good Vibes Festival 2023 (GVF2023) and caused the 3-day festival to be cancelled and it affected local food vendors and music artists.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said MyCreative Ventures will announce assistance for the local artists and food vendors affected by the abrupt cancellation of the festival concert.

MyCreative Ventures is a government investment arm aimed at supporting the Malaysian creative industry through strategic and innovative funding.

Fahmi added that MyCreative Ventures had contacted the affected parties to see what kind of help they could provide.

I was told that the international artistes have mostly been paid, but the local artistes have not received their payments. Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil

For illustration purposes. Image: TRP File.

Why was GVF2023 cancelled?

On the first day of GVF2023 at Sepang, Matty Healy went on a rant criticising Malaysia’s LGBT laws before kissing his bandmate on stage.

Prior to performing, concertgoers said Healy was drunk, kept spitting on stage and exhibited rude and unruly behaviour such as breaking GVF’s drone.

The band was quickly banned from Malaysia and cut their performance short. The band reportedly flew to Singapore at 5.30am the next day.

The Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) confirmed that The 1975 has been blacklisted from performing in the country.

Puspal has also filed a police report against the band and the event organisers for negligence and failure to comply with the conditions it set out.

Fahmi also informed Puspal to strengthen its screening process for foreign artists to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Fahmi said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail also requested this.

Healy is unremorseful

Healy has shown no remorse for his actions and the aftermath he left behind for the locals.

Instead, he posted up several Instagram Stories mocking Malaysia and dismissed people who messaged him on the app.

