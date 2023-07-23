Lawyers Offer Pro Bono Services To Artists & Vendors To Sue The 1975 Over GVF2023 Cancellation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Lawyer Mathew Thomas Philip wrote on LinkedIn that he was happy to represent all the local artists pro bono to sue the British band The 1975 for causing the concert’s cancellation which affected the pay for all artists scheduled to perform.

In a Facebook update, Mathew is now working with a group of lawyers on a class action suit by local artists and vendors against the band.

If there is any further information that you may possess and which may have a bearing on the suit against The 1975 such as the location of their assets, please contact our pro-bono team. Mathew Thomas Philip, founder and managing partner of Thomas Philip Advocates & Solicitors

The group is also calling for a townhall meeting with artists and vendors affected by the concert’s cancellation.

The townhall is scheduled to be held on Tuesday (25 July) at the Barrister’s Brew, Sri Hartamas, at 7pm.

We stand in hand and in outrage with Artists and Vendors whom were affected by cancellation of Good Vibes Festival 2023.



Thomas Philip will be providing Legal Assistance for you to recover the loss your MSME suffered.



GVF2023 vendors try to make the best out of the situation

Despite the setback, GVF2023 vendors are doing what they can to recoup their losses by organising last-minute pop-ups.

Shops such as Dream Burger, Flaaah, Kingu Kongu, and Nomms Fried Chicken are having stock clearance for today.

Colony Coworking and Event Spaces also joined the fray by offering vendors space to sell any food stock.

Here’s a list of other affected vendors that you can help:

Local acts who didn’t get to perform at GVF2023 as scheduled are invited to take the stage at Jio Space PJ at 6pm today (23 July). Entry is free for all.

